Colin Sheridan: Pep Guardiola may be saying all the right things, but his face is betraying him

No matter what your Premiership football persuasion, you’d want to be made of some quare stuff to find any joy in the fate that befell Virgil van Dijk at the studs of Jordan Pickford last week. The world's best defender, humbled by the world's least-best goalkeeper.

In one fell swoop of his clumsy English limbs, Everton's custodian blew the title race wide open. Liverpool, so impressive for so long, are now without their talismanic Dutch centre-half for God's know how long.

Given the near biblical chaos that has besieged the opening quarter of the season, now it seems it's West Ham’s to lose.

As gutted as Van Dijk’s boss Jurgen Klopp must be, he may not even be the most disappointed manager in the league. That has to be Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola; who, upon learning about Van Dijk's injury, must have sighed deeply, for it means he will now have to actually try and win the Premier League this season, something he appeared to have given up on.

Pep has long looked unhappy in Manchester. Liverpool's rise meant he could strategize his exit.

He has been at City five years, the longest he’s ever been anywhere. His team has become him; very well presented, but very, very tired. Case in point is Raheem Sterling, a player who improved immensely under Guardiola – and in particular his one-time assistant Mikel Arteta. Now Sterling, like Pep, has stalled.

This season and last, Pep has emitted rather obvious vibes he’s no longer happy in the relationship. He’s saying all the right things, but his face is betraying him.

He looks like a man who can’t catch a break, which is a little hard to stomach considering he is on a €15m annual salary with a galaxy of stars at his disposal.

If his desire is to have a legitimate reason to leave, then he’s right, he can’t catch a beak. Last season, the Gods smiled on him as Manchester City were banned from European football for two seasons due to an alleged breach of Uefa's financial fair play rules.

Publically, Pep did an excellent job of pedalling the party line. He was suitably distraught and defiant; the truth will out, he told us, but secretly, maybe he felt City’s exile could serve a higher purpose?

Winning last season's Champions League was his out. No easy task, granted, but at the semi-final stage they were favourites to do it. Winning would free him from his Faustian pact. Since he last won with Barcelona in 2011, Pep has been Captain Ahab (albeit backed by an oligarchy), and the Champions League has become his white whale.

Of course, just as Jordan Pickford kick-started everybody else's season by ending VVD’s, the court of arbitration overturned Man City’s ban, meaning City - and Pep - were back in Europe.

It’s like every time Pep went to break up with his paramour, an elderly grandparent passes away, and instead of leaving a single man, he’s thrust front and centre as the chief mourner.

Guardiola has long been a well-groomed walking contradiction – a champion of the Catalan cause, yet strangely monosyllabic on the dubious character of his employers. His obvious intellect precludes him from the excuse of ignorance as to the paradox of his position; Pep is the artist funded by billionaires to create his art; he is Michelangelo on the payroll of the Medicis, but his recent demeanour in public would make you believe he is Claude Monet, struggling to create masterpieces in abject poverty.

You don’t need to work for the Athletic to recognise his body language is that of a man discontent and distracted. Never overly enthusiastic with the media, he at least possessed a spark, anger, a passion that hinted that whoever his paymatsers, whatever the shape of his tools, he loved what he was doing.

Watching him perform at his recent pre and post-match Q&As, he displays all the enthusiasm of a teenager at a family dinner being quizzed about school.

Surely a contributing factor to his demoralisation must be the emergence of Jurgen Klopp as – not just a tactical Da Vinci – but the housewives' favourite when it comes to all the non-football stuff.

Klopp will give you a quote on anything; from Covid to Marcus Rashford to Emily in Paris, and he’ll do it like he means it. To the British media in particular, this matters. Nobody wants to feel patronised or a burden, and Guardiola often makes them feel both.

If Klopp is the people's champion, Leeds United’s Marco Bielsa is the reluctant darling of the press corps. Guardiola has often sighted Bielsa as his greatest influence, but his arrival in the league has only served to highlight what old news Pep has become.

Once the only coaching story in town, he has been gazumped, and he’s wearing it on his face.

So, what to do? Winning this season's Champions League requires patience and good humour which it appears that neither he nor his paymasters may possess.

If he was to leave (and Bielsa replace him), where would he go? Become editor-at-large of Architectural Digest might offer more of a challenge than, say, managing PSG to their 20th league title in four seasons.

Similarly, Juventus could have Tim Sherwood at the helm and still win Seire A. Is there no other Troy for Pep to burn?

One thing’s for certain, he won’t be molding a Brentford AFC in the image of himself. That’s not his trick. He’s less an alchemist, more a polisher of diamonds. And where is the world's biggest diamond? In Pep's old home, of course. As City ground out a 1-1 draw with West Ham on Saturday, Barcelona were getting thrashed in the El Clasico by Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi is facing the prospect of finishing his career with the third best team in Spain, while Pep is facing the prospect of another Sunday roast down the Rovers Return. There is nothing poetic about that. There’s only one thing for Pep to do; go home and save the farm.