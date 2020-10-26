Colm O'Regan: 'Sure, I might as well start a podcast'

I believe it was Jane Austen who first said it: 'It is a truth universally acknowledged, that every single man in possession of a phone, must be in want of a starting a podcast.’

As sure as night follows day, I now have a podcast too. It feels almost embarrassing to admit my arrival to the crowded room. Yet another forty minutes of megabytes stored on the servers of The Cloud, pumping out carbon to bate the band. Full of oul' talk.

It is estimated that there are now two podcasts for every person on the planet.

It is a revolution in information. Everyone can be a broadcaster. The gates have been smashed down. The radio stations are running from us proles, clutching their perfumed wigs.

Like all revolutions, when it’s all over, we’ll emerge from the smoking rubble of the Podcast Wars, as we look at the virgin forest chopped down to get the timber for ‘a pretty decent audio set-up actually’ and wonder if we overdid it.

Why now? The reason is hardly baffling - unless it’s for sound proofing. We are mad for talk and in covid, there’s no one nearby to talk to. So we seek out any opportunity to talk to someone for an hour. Even if it is about their ‘journey’.

My podcast is about maths. Therefore no one can accuse me of pandering to the lowest common denominator - apart from an upcoming episode on the importance of the lowest common denominator.

I chose it because I wanted to feel useful. I made the decision to finally act on the long-simmering idea when I was signing up to answer Ireland’s call and see if the health service needed my help.

As I filled out the application and answered “No” to the “Are you in any way useful to us Colm?” questions, I imagined the recruitment person or robot scribbling down “this chancer might as well start a podcast” on my file.

As it turns out, after seeing the track-and-trace system creak, they probably could have had me around to go to the shop for the under-pressure trackntracers. But that is the sort of ill-informed, gut-feel opinion that there’s been more than enough of in the public discussion so far. I will save it for a podcast. The podcast is called The Function Room. Phnarr Phnarr.

(For younger listeners, a function room was an area in a hotel where something might happen involving people who were less than 2 metres apart. It was disgusting. Maskless breathing. Inappropriate touching, loud talking, dancing. And that was just the conferences.)

Three episodes in and I’m enjoying it. Talking to interesting clever people about how maths is basically the language of everything and trying to make the subject of everything accessible is something I hoped for. But there are unexpected pleasures too. Like taking a knife to my long-winded questions and trimming out the thousands of ums and errrs.

I can look at a sound file now and recognise sound shape of my own Ahhhmm. I was aware of all my filler-words when I would do jobeens - the official broadcasting term - for the BBC. The English presenters would be there with their words all ready in their mouths to go and I’d turn up with a load of likeyouknows and even the odd ‘erra’ as if I were the Builder O’Reilly in Fawlty Towers. As if my wild and free Gaelic mouth was unable to deal with the buttoned up repression of Saxo-Norman tongue.

Or something like that. I feel a linguistics podcast coming on.

Colm’s podcast The Function Room is available on iTunes, Spotify, Heatons, Shaws, Moons, Cashes some of the bigger petrol stations.