Derval O'Rourke: Tips for staying fit in lockdown

I know times are tough — not only are we in lockdown but the weather is taking a turn for the worse and the days are shorter and colder. It’s so easy to forget about exercise and nutrition when all you want is comfort. But I’m here to help!

I know for myself and many others, exercise is great for mental health and it is important now more than ever to stay on top of your nutrition and health, to ensure you’re healthy through the winter months.

Staying fit and healthy over the next few months may seem like an impossible task but trust me, it can be done. Just keep reminding yourself, that the only exercise you regret is the exercise you didn’t do.

Now that many of us are working from home, we could be grazing more, sitting down more and not getting as much fresh air as we normally would.

Here are a few tips to tackle these issues, which are easily incorporated into your life.

Food

Plan ahead:

Simple things like stocking your fridge or freezer with home-cooked meals so you don’t have to worry about cooking after a busy day or writing a shopping list so you don’t end up filling the trolley with tins of sweets and biscuits can pay huge dividends.

Watch your portion sizes:

In the last lockdown I ate way more and definitely drank more alcohol. This time I’m very conscious of not doing that.

Focus on a well-balanced meal. As a guideline, your plate should be filled with 50% vegetables, 25% protein, and 25% carbohydrates.

Don’t skip meals, especially breakfast:

Starting the day with a fuelling breakfast is a great way to kick-start your metabolism, control hunger, and stabilise blood sugar levels. It can be easy to get up and sit at your desk almost straight away and push breakfast until a bit later. Instead, try to have a healthy breakfast that will satiate you until your mid-morning snack. We’ll touch on snacking next.

Mindful snacking:

It’s very easy to graze nearly all day when you’re at home.

The first thing to be sure of is to make sure you have your three meals a day. Then build around this, incorporating snacks to keep your sugar levels up and reduce the likelihood of a sugar crash. Treat your snacks like a meal. Put them on a plate or in a bowl and consciously sit down to eat them. Try to avoid grabbing one or two items and bringing them back to the desk to eat. It’s likely you’ll go back again and then lose track of how much you’ve had.

I like to have a mid-morning snack and an afternoon snack, to tide me over between my main meals. Of course, everyone is different, so I would recommend getting advice from a nutritionist, who would be able to provide you with guidance based on your own requirements.

Exercise

Keep moving:

I love going for a stroll in the evenings after work but I know not everyone has the time for this, or they might not have a safe road for walking on within their restricted limit. Try to get out in the fresh air a few times a day, even if it's just outside your front door.

You can always do some at-home workouts and stretching. I like to do at least 30 minutes of exercise where my heart rate is significantly raised.

Use your 5km

We are all permitted to exercise up to 5km from home. Take these few weeks as a chance to explore your surroundings on foot, on the days the weather permits! Stroll, jog, and take in your surroundings at this time of year. We will get back to travel and adventures further afield but, for now, let's find the magic in 5km.

Mind set

Relax and reset:

I know some people are finding it difficult to switch off. They are either thinking and worrying about lockdown or find it hard to switch off from work when the work/life boundaries have been so blurred. Find what calms your mind. For me, that is a bath, a book, and time away from screens.

Fitness Tip: Hit the floor! Get onto the floor for a quick 15-minute workout. You don’t have to be dripping in sweat for it to be effective. Just pick a body part and focus on that for about 15 minutes. Pick 5 movements — do each movement for 45 seconds with a 15-second rest and repeat this 3 times.

Wellness Tip: Stay on the floor. Lay flat on the floor and do a body scan meditation or stretch out. Notice what your body feels like — where are you holding tension? You might even notice that your shoulders have been tensed and up to your ears all day. Make a conscious effort to get your body as loose as possible.

Recipe: Life-changing loaf

Makes: 1 loaf

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 1 hour

Life-changing loaf

Ingredients:

145g porridge oats

135g sunflower seeds

90g linseeds

65g Brazil nuts, roughly chopped

4 tbsp ground psyllium

2 tbsp chia seeds

1 tsp fine sea salt (add an extra ½ tsp if using coarse salt)

1 tbsp maple syrup (honey or agave syrup also work well)

3 tbsp coconut oil, melted

350ml water

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/ 350° F/ gas 4.

2. Mix all of the dry ingredients in a large bowl.

3. Whisk the maple syrup, coconut oil, and water in a measuring jug. Pour this liquid into the dry ingredients and mix until combined. The dough should be very thick.

4. Pour the dough into a silicone loaf pan and leave it to sit at room temperature for at least 2 hours. The dough is ready to be baked once it retains its shape when you pull the side of the loaf pan away from it.

5. Place the loaf pan on the middle rack of the oven for 20 minutes.

6. Remove the bread from the loaf pan. Place the bread upside down directly on the oven rack and bake for another 30-40minutes

7. The bread is cooked once it sounds hollow when tapped.

8. Place the bread on a wire rack and leave it to cool fully before slicing. Stone in an airtight container for up to five days or slice and freeze.