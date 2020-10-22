Alison Curtis: Keeping a level head for lockdown number two

Here we go again! All of us are anxious and understandably upset as news has been confirmed that the country is heading into a second level 5 lockdown for the next 6 weeks.

No more banana bread and Zoom quizzes! What novelty there was about living through the first lockdown has evaporated for most, if not all of us, at this stage. Plus now so many small businesses are going to be stressed even further to just survive these next few weeks.

People are going to have to dig even deeper within themselves to find resources to cope emotionally this time. This is a time of year whereby we are meant to be celebrating Halloween and Christmas parties should be starting to happen.



Over the next few weeks, in the past, we would have been trick or treating, starting our Christmas shopping and meeting in pubs after for a cheeky one.

It is going to be a trying time for everyone.

But one thing I think we can do is think back to what level 5 was like the first time around and remember what worked to get us through it then. We all have to make a collective effort to look out for the most vulnerable members in our families and friend circles. Mind the individual who is living alone and meet them if you can for a stroll and a coffee. Although we are not to be in each other's houses, make a point of setting up a playdate with your kid's best friend in a park even for an hour. I can see that gives my own daughter Joan a big boost.

Earlier this year, I found I kept thinking of what is happening next week, next month, and further on. This time I am really going to do my best to focus on a day at a time. What needs to happen ‘today’ and promise myself to do something each day that I really enjoy.

We have to have nice things in our lives and make enjoyment over the next 6 weeks. If that means I am going to have a giant Cornetto after dinner then so be it!

I am not going to be hard on myself and I am going to let the little things slide with Joan. If her room is messy, so what? If she leaves her cereal bowl on the sofa and runs off, so be it.

If one afternoon I want to sit on Instagram for a full hour I am going to do just that. If Joan wants to wear the same clothes from Friday evening until Monday morning I am going to let her.

I am not going to worry about making soups and loaves of bread from scratch every week. If Joan has beans and fish fingers for two nights in a row and that makes her happy and full then that is good enough for me.

No one should feel any pressure to “better themselves.” To learn a new skill or to take on a massive project in the house this time around. What we should do is buy a few pairs of super fluffy pajamas, loads of sweets for Halloween, and the nicest bottle of red you can afford. We should be making time each day to talk to the people you really want to speak to and really adore.

The little things can definitely slide this time around and the main focus should just be to keep ourselves and our families happy and healthy.