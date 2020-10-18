Daniel Storey: How can Liverpool cope in Klopp's worse-case scenario?

Liverpool must learn to thrive without Van Dijk

Liverpool did consider purchasing another central defender in the summer. Dejan Lovren had left the club, leaving them with three frontline senior options. But Jurgen Klopp reasoned that Fabinho could fill in adequately and that it would be impossible to find a replacement in case of Virgil van Dijk’s absence.

Nobody can do what he does for reasonable money.

Now disaster has struck.

Liverpool announced on Sunday night that Van Dijk needs surgery on the knee injury he sustained during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Everton after damaging knee ligaments following the reckless challenge on him by Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after six minutes at Goodison Park. The Reds say no specific timescale is being placed upon his return.

It is the last thing Klopp wanted with his team already conceding goals at a rate of 2.6 per league game.

Van Dijk has been the most consistent defender in the world over the last two years, but also one of the most consistently available. Had he suffered Aymeric Laporte’s injury last season and Laporte played Van Dijk’s minutes, the destination of the Premier League title may well have been different.

It’s now time for Joe Gomez and Joel Matip to step up and help solve the defensive issues that threaten to undermine a title defence.

Bruce must beware imposing limits on Newcastle’s ambition

There is nothing inherently wrong with setting up a team to defend, but it inevitably lowers the threshold of patience. Fans pay — whether in person or in armchair — partly in the hope that their side will be successful but also to be entertained. Lose by attacking and you will eventually lose your job. Lose through safety-first grimness and you’ll lose trust more quickly.

Steve Bruce must accept that he does not need to impose these limits upon Newcastle United. He has signed eight players on permanent deals since being appointed at a cost — in transfer fees alone — of more than £90m. Four of those (accounting for £76m of the spend) are attacking players. Yet Bruce seems intent on making Newcastle more defensive, not less.

More importantly, the defensive plan is not working. Newcastle have allowed their opponents shots at a rate of 17.2 per game this season, comfortably the highest in the Premier League. Their strategy does not rely upon solid defending that frustrates opposition attacks but the hope that their goalkeeper will produce brilliant, consistent displays to keep goals out. Karl Darlow has been in fabulous form so far this season; he cannot do this alone.

And so supporters grow more frustrated, not because Newcastle are rooted to the bottom of the league or because they are certain candidates for a relegation struggle. But because they are allowed to dream bigger than this. Because they have every right to expect their side to try and expose their opposition’s frailties rather than merely flounder in the attempt to protect their own.

Lampard paying the price for ignorance of defensive issues

Jannik Vestergaard celebrates scoring Southampton’s third goal to snatch a draw against Chelsea in the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. Picture: Mike Hewitt/PA

Same old Chelsea; same old Frank Lampard. For all the attacking talent at the Chelsea manager’s disposal — and Timo Werner and Kai Havertz clicked wonderfully against Southampton — it will count for nought if Lampard cannot find a balance between attack and defence that improves their repeated tendency to throw away points.

For all the positivity of establishing a two-goal lead on Saturday, Chelsea were never safe; they never are. Southampton had more shots and more shots on target than a Chelsea team that suffers from a tactical imbalance (too many players committed to attacks leaving them exposed to a counter) and continuous individual errors that stem from a lack of confidence.

We can reasonably argue that Chelsea should have committed a greater proportion of their transfer budget to a flagship central defensive leader, but the current personnel are performing way below their potential. Unless Lampard proves himself capable of reversing what is now an established trend, he will not succeed at Stamford Bridge.

Did Fulham save their season in the window’s final week?

Between September 30 and the international transfer window closing, Fulham made three moves to try and save a season that already looked bleak. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ademola Lookman joined on loan from Chelsea and RB Leipzig respectively. Tosin Adarabioyo was signed from Manchester City on a permanent deal. All three started against Sheffield United on Sunday.

Fulham looked transformed and would have won the game had Aleksandar Mitrovic not been guilty of dimness in Sheffield United’s penalty area and his own. Adarabioyo injected an immediate calmness to Fulham’s defending (although they were still vulnerable to crosses in open play) and Loftus-Cheek dictated tempo in the final third, conducting play midway into the opposition half.

But Lookman was the star. His career has stalled since moving to Everton in January 2017, starting just 15 league games in England and Germany since, but his confidence does not appear to be dented. He relentlessly dribbled directly at opponents and thrashed the ball past Aaron Ramsdale for Fulham’s goal. At 22, we must hope that he finally finds the regular minutes his development badly needs. He might also be Fulham’s season-changer.