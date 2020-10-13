Quick and easy dinner: chicken and chorizo casserole

Feed the family in half an hour with Michelle Darmody's warming chicken stew
Michelle Darmody's chicken and chorizo stew

Tue, 13 Oct, 2020 - 11:50
Michelle Darmody

Full of flavours of the Mediterranean hark back to warmer days with this delicious casserole. 

Ingredients

 

  • 8 small waxy potatoes 
  • 4 chicken legs on the bone or 4 chicken breasts if you prefer
  • 2 small red onions, sliced 
  • 4 cloves of garlic 
  • 1 tin of tomatoes 
  • a small dash of balsamic vinegar  
  • 1 tsp of brown sugar 
  • a handful of black olives, de-stoned 
  • 200g of chorizo, sliced 
  • a bunch of basil, finely chopped 
  • a large handful of cherry tomatoes, halved

 

Method 

Put the potatoes on to boil until they are half cooked, then drain them and set aside to cool. Cut into bite-size chunks when cool enough to handle.

Brown your chicken in an ovenproof saucepan until it is golden on all sides, add the onion and garlic and fry for a further two minutes. Add the tin of tomatoes, vinegar, sugar, olives and chorizo and place it in a medium oven with a lid on. Cook for fifteen minutes and then add the basil, cherry tomatoes, potatoes and season.

Cook the dish for a further 15 minutes without the lid or until the chicken is completely cooked through. Taste the sauce and see if you need to add any more seasoning.

Serve with a sprinkling of basil.

