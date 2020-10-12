Quick and easy dinner: Speedy spaghetti bolognese

This is great to make in a big pot. The ingredients are simple and the result is a healthy, tasty dinner.
This is ideal to divide up and pop into your freezer. Try to take the time to double the ingredients list.
Serves 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
- 3 tbsp Olive Oil
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 6 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1-2 red chillies, optional depending on if you want it fiery.
- 800g minced beef
- 2 tins chopped tomatoes
- 600ml chicken stock, good quality
- 200ml white wine
- 600g wholewheat spaghetti
- salt and pepper
- 4tbsp parmesan
- Basil, roughly chopped
Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat.
Add the onion, garlic and chilli and cook for 5 to 6 minutes, until softened.
Add the mince and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the tomatoes, wine and stock.
Stir well and simmer for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
Meanwhile, prepare the spaghetti according to the instructions on the package.
Divide the cooked spaghetti between warmed serving bowls.
Sprinkle with parmesan and basil and serve.