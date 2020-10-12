Colin Sheridan: We can only hope there is life for Ireland after existential dread

I spoke to a man last week, a much wiser one than I. Enquiring after his well-being in the context of current events, he replied, “Pascal said all men’s miseries derive from not being able to sit quiet in a room alone. Now, I’d be sorry to disappoint old Paschal, but this, I have mastered”.

I’d be lying if I told you all my passing conversations follow this intellectual trend. One Google search later and I had enlightened myself that the Pascal in question was not in fact the new centre-half at Tottenham, but the 17th century French physicist and philosopher.

Whatever. Old Pascal was right, his prophecy fulfilled in spectacular fashion by RTÉ’s Darragh Maloney last Thursday night. Faced with the most open of goals, all Darragh had to do was sit there and keep schtum.

Usually so dependable, Maloney, emboldened by a sudden bout of chronic hubris, instead chose to stir the pot like a troublesome uncle at a family wedding (remember those?).

The Republic of Ireland, by not scoring and looking rather graceful doing it, had just achieved the most palatable of moral victories. There was nothing hollow about it. For so long the ugly, unlovable duckling, Ireland showed signs of becoming a swan. They passed and they moved. There were patterns, there were ideas. They pushed the boulder up the hill. It often went back down. Unbroken they tried again..They even did the one thing so many of us fail to when trying to correct our erroneous ways — they kept doing it under pressure.

They kept doing it even when they made mistakes doing it. Sure, it was against Slovakia. But, we are Slovakia! Just a less Slavic version. Darragh was having none of it. We lost, he told us. Repeatedly. You can take your fancy football and stick it up your Bratislava.

Why Darragh? Things are bad enough. Why deprive us of the most priceless of things; hope, and the promise of a better tomorrow.

Whether inspired by sport, art, or a budding flower, hope has long stopped being some guilty pleasure we allow ourselves.

Hope is now a necessity. Hope is Darren Randolph passing the ball out from the back.

Hope is Shane Duffy playing like the Derry Deco. Hope is David McGoldrick dancing through defences like one of Jennifer Lopez’s husbands.

Almost three years ago to the day, writing on these pages I visited the works of South African philosopher David Benator.

“In his essay titled “Kids? Just say No”, Prof Benator argues for Anti-natalism; the central thesis of which is that people should never, under any circumstance, procreate. To do so he argues is a dereliction of moral duty. His reasoning is that much of our lives are made up of miserable occurrences — illnesses, misfortunes, accidents and general despair. You can spend 20 years doing good, but be killed by an errant teddy bear left on the stairs. Death is the only certainty.”

I’d love to tell you I wrote this predicting a global pandemic sweeping the globe, the ensuing despair sending us all to the edge of the abyss . But no, I wrote it after watching Ireland play Wales in Cardiff, a performance so turgid, I argued Prof Benators theory to be an entirely reasonable one.

“Misfortunes, accidents and general despair”, was the only discernible pattern to our play. This was no way to live! To play sports! To express ourselves! If an opposing manager spoke of us playing with “big heart”, we railed at their (usually Scandinavian) arrogance for underestimating us.

They were being polite. When they said we played with big hearts, they really meant big hearts filled with existential dread.

Imagine that being your footballing philosophy, scribbled on the big whiteboard in the corner of the away changing room in Cardiff that night; PLAY WITH EXISTENTIAL DREAD.

Funny thing is, we won that game, which is absurd.

If Martin O’Neill was an anti-natalism kinda manager, maybe Stephan Kenny is more of an Albert Camus guy.

In his essay ‘The Myth of Sisyphus’, the Algerian thinker argued that, sure, life is one hell of a struggle (especially for Sisyphus, the James McCarthy of Greek kings, condemned by the Gods to roll a boulder up a hill for all eternity), but, it’s a worthwhile one.

Kenny is the first Irish manager since Brian Kerr to back up saying he believes in his Irish players, by actually enabling them to be better versions of themselves. It may be a struggle, but it is a worthwhile one. Since that night in Wales, life as an Irish football fan has plodded along as if scripted by Cormac McCarthy. For a while there, the most exciting thing to (not) happen was the fanciful story that Jeff Hendrick was to join AC Milan, probably because of a global dearth of handsome midfielders.

In keeping with Benator’s theory that “it all ends in shit anyway”, Hendrick didn’t end up at the Castello Sforzesco, but in Newcastle, and not for a mate’s stag. Professor Benator is about 4-1 up at this stage. With an away goal.

Sport is a fickle business. Stephen Kenny may be the man to guide this group of Irish players to push the boulder up the mountain, but unlike Sisyphus, the FAI and his rabid critics will not allow him an eternity to do it.

Kenny is a deep thinker, and might consider what mantra best reflects what he wants his Irish player to feel, assuming it’s not existential dread. He would do well to remember the final words Seamus Heaney sent to his wife, moments before his death. ‘Noli timere – don’t be afraid’.

Change of any kind takes courage. And it takes faith. These young Irish footballers need to be themselves. If we don’t love them for it, well that’s on us.