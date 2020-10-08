Quick and easy dinner: Derval's Pad Thai

Feel free to use whatever protein you like in this stir fry; prawns work really well, as does leftover roast meat.

Don't be rigid with your vegetable choice, use up whatever needs to be eaten in the fridge - it will taste delicious!

Serves: 4

Ingredients

4 chicken breasts, chopped or 1 block of organic plain tofu, drained and diced

2 tbsp corn-starch

2 tbsp olive oil

1 packet rice noodles

2 limes, juiced

1 fresh red chili, finely sliced

3 scallions, finely sliced

1 red pepper, finely sliced

2 carrots, peeled and grated

1 packet mangetout, finely sliced

Handful of peanuts, roughly chopped

Salt and pepper

For the sauce

50ml tamari or soy sauce

20ml olive oil

10ml sesame oil

1 tbsp honey

Handful fresh coriander, roughly chopped

1 tbsp peanut butter

Method

Cook noodles as per packet instructions. Rinse with cold water and set aside to drain.

To make the sauce blitz all the ingredients together in a small food processor or shake in a jar until combined.

In a bowl toss together the diced tofu or chicken, corn-starch, salt and pepper, making sure it has a light covering of the mix.

In a wok heat the olive oil and add in the chicken or tofu. Toss on a high heat until it crisps up and if using chicken, is cooked through. Remove from wok and set aside.

In the same wok heat the dressing a little. Add the noodles, pepper, carrot, spring onion, chili and mangetout. Toss for 5 minutes. Do not overcook just heat through enough for eating. The crunchier the raw vegetables remain the better.

Just before serving toss the protein and peanuts through the noodles.

Transfer to a large serving bowl and garnish with coriander and a drizzle of fresh lime juice.