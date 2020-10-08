Quick and easy dinner: Derval's Pad Thai

Feel free to use whatever protein you like in this stir fry; prawns work really well, as does leftover roast meat.
Don't be rigid with your vegetable choice, use up whatever needs to be eaten in the fridge - it will taste delicious!
- 4 chicken breasts, chopped or 1 block of organic plain tofu, drained and diced
- 2 tbsp corn-starch
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 packet rice noodles
- 2 limes, juiced
- 1 fresh red chili, finely sliced
- 3 scallions, finely sliced
- 1 red pepper, finely sliced
- 2 carrots, peeled and grated
- 1 packet mangetout, finely sliced
- Handful of peanuts, roughly chopped
- Salt and pepper
- 50ml tamari or soy sauce
- 20ml olive oil
- 10ml sesame oil
- 1 tbsp honey
- Handful fresh coriander, roughly chopped
- 1 tbsp peanut butter
Cook noodles as per packet instructions. Rinse with cold water and set aside to drain.
To make the sauce blitz all the ingredients together in a small food processor or shake in a jar until combined.
In a bowl toss together the diced tofu or chicken, corn-starch, salt and pepper, making sure it has a light covering of the mix.
In a wok heat the olive oil and add in the chicken or tofu. Toss on a high heat until it crisps up and if using chicken, is cooked through. Remove from wok and set aside.
In the same wok heat the dressing a little. Add the noodles, pepper, carrot, spring onion, chili and mangetout. Toss for 5 minutes. Do not overcook just heat through enough for eating. The crunchier the raw vegetables remain the better.
Just before serving toss the protein and peanuts through the noodles.
Transfer to a large serving bowl and garnish with coriander and a drizzle of fresh lime juice.