Alison Curtis: Even Trump can teach us empathy

Unlike other world leaders, my daughter Joan and her pals know Donald Trump’s name and they feel that he “isn’t a very nice man”. Some have even said that they hate him and he is evil.

Although it is amusing to hear a bunch of 9-year-olds discussing what is wrong with the President of the United States, they obviously don’t have a full understanding of what they are talking about. Instead, it is a fall out from hearing their parents “giving out” about Mr Trump.

Despite being half Canadian, Joan doesn’t know the name Justin Trudeau and she might have seen a picture of Boris Johnson, but certainly wouldn’t be able to name the PM of the UK if you asked her.

So Trump is everywhere, even in the minds and imaginations of a bunch of 9-year-olds living in the capital of Ireland.

This past week when it made global news that Trump had contracted Covid 19 all of the kids cheered and some said with a certain degree of delight “do you think he will just die?” At first, I just said, that’s not nice to say about anyone.

When he has come up in conversation in the past Joan has said “he’s bad” or “I don’t like him.” But interestingly last week when there was talk of him dying, she didn’t really acknowledge it or join in.

Later over the weekend I watched Trump's utterly bizarre addresses, first from the White House and then from the military hospital he was transported to and I actually surprised myself by feeling sorry for him.

He has caused incredible damage he has done as leader of America, the disintegration of race relations, the incitement of hate, the rise of the far-right, and since March of this year, dangerously denying the seriousness of Covid and his utter lack of action.

President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Despite all of this, and more, I felt sorry for this old man sitting at a large table trying to convince all of us, or himself, that he is okay.

I felt empathy for an older man who has contracted a virus that is so serious and dangerous to so many people that it has literally shut the world down.

Later I spoke to Joan about him again and she said: “Mommy, I feel bad that he is sick.” I am glad she said this.

I am glad because at her age she showed an emotional intelligence that enabled her to separate a person from what we know about them and reduce them to simply a fellow human being who could be in a very serious situation.

That is exactly what I did as an adult when I looked at him addressing the nation. He made a joke about how Melania is doing better than him because he is “a good bit older". He thanked everyone who was wishing him well and impressed upon us how he is in awe of the doctors and nurses taking care of him. For a second he seemed just like one of us, like the millions of other people across the globe who contracted this horrible disease and are trying their best to survive it.

So for a second if it meant forgetting everything else about him and because of his actions and who he is, it is a difficult thing to do. But if you can look at him just as this ill older man, you could feel sympathy and empathy and these are two of the most important things you can ever teach your child.

Joan has the ability to feel both in abundance and for that I am so, so proud of her.