Colin Sheridan: Jose Mourinho trading places could produce some unexpected results ...

“A man can have no greater love than to give 90 minutes to his friends”

- Sultans of Ping FC, Yard of Grass

It is episode nine of Amazon Prime’s club-swap docu-series “Club Swap - The Chosen One”, and the show's star Jose Mourinho- who relocated to North Mayo from North London - is struggling to get through to his Knockmore players; playing a league match away to Belmullet, the reigning county champions are tired and struggling.

Mourinho - a three-time Champions League-winning coach and renowned motivator - reaches deep into his emotional locker and pulls out some of his best stuff to stir the champs “a beee beee ba ba ba ba, ba ba ba beee ba ba“, complete with some Portuguese dance moves.

The Knockmore lads, a tolerant enough bunch, seem decidedly bemused.

The camera pans to Kevin McLoughlin, a man you’d think who’s seen it all - as he winces as if wincing watching David Brent play his guitar. The premise of the show sees two Spurs players join Mourinho in Mayo - Heung-Min Son (who chose it in lieu of military service in his native South Korea), and Erik Lamela, who volunteered to come, as it was a lifelong dream of his to live in Foxford, the birthplace of Argentinian Naval hero Guillermo Brown.

While Lamela’s injury prone hamstrings have kept him sidelined for much of the season, Son has thrived at wing back, so much so he has caught the eye of James Horan, who is said to have asked the Korean into an A vs B game in the coming weeks.

On the flip side of the show, Knockmore manager Raymond Dempsey has relocated to Belgravia, London, and is managing Tottenham, who are - of course - fourth in the table.

Despite no Premier League experience, Dempsey has quickly established himself as an innovative coach and a man to be feared on the sideline; Chelsea’s Frank Lampard describing a recent technical area altercation as “the scaredest I’ve been since Roman's yacht nearly hit Eye Beef Ah, innit”.

Dempsey has formed an unlikely bond with want-away striker Dele Alli, who is now leading the league in winning “dirty ball”.

Asked why he’s enjoying his time in London so much, Dempsey wryly quipped “beats playing Belmullet in December”. As for which players he’d bring back with him to Knockmore - “Sissoko, definitely. And the boy Dier. The rest of them you can keep.”

Match of the Day has called Dempsey “one of the best young English managers around.”

The final piece of the show's puzzle sees “charismatic” Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, assume the role of cathaoirleach at Galway senior club, Moycullen, sending the Connemara club's chief administrator Paul Clancy to London to team up with Dempsey in driving Spurs forward.

In order to win the respect of the players, Clancy - a two time All Ireland winner himself - immediately insisted that his no-look pass to Declan Meehan in the 2001 All-Ireland final be played on a loop at Spurs' training facilities.

Asked on arrival what he hoped to achieve at the Spurs, Clancy emphatically told TalkSport “our club lotto will be the envy of the league”. True to his word, the jackpot quickly reached €1.2m, thanks to the players taking to the pubs and clubs of Mayfair on Friday nights to sell tickets. Clancy’s vision that Spurs' stadium be used by the bridge club one night a week had the double hit of increased revenue and winning local hearts and minds.

Conversely, things have not been going so smoothly for Levy in West Galway.

He first eschewed suggestions from locals to change his name to make him sound less exotic - like Daniel Pat Levy. His refusal to communicate directly with club officials and players, instead using Spurs club liaison officer Roberti Balbontin to translate his London English into broken Connemara English, was seen by many as an unnecessary power move and an unwillingness to integrate.

Levy’s decision to slash mileage of Dublin based players was one thing, but his ill-considered attempt to sell veteran defender Gareth Bradshaw to Shakhtar Donetsk was the final straw for many.

His planned restructuring of the club - which included furloughing many officers not realising they were in fact unpaid volunteers - alienated some lifers. His saving grace was making an accidental off-the-cuff anti-Mayo comment at a club fundraiser.

Sensing redemption, he doubled down, issuing a slew of defamatory slights in Mayo's direction at every opportunity; sharing memes and forwarding gifs on the club’s Whatsapp group.

His piece-de-resistance came at the Comortas Peil in Rosmuc; when he tweeted out a picture of a Mayo flag being used as a tablecloth for the tea and egg sandwiches back to Knockmore and the Chosen One.

Buoyed by consecutive top-ten finishes with Spurs, Mourinho never missed an opportunity to remind the Mayo media of his curriculum vitae. But, after that loss in Belmullet, he turned on his players; “how can I win something with a guy called the “the Sieve” in goals?”, referring to the moniker of the third choice keeper he was forced to pick, when his first and second choice had to go to a wedding in Mulranny.

Son and Lamela were won over, however. Club football, where the otherwise mortal become immortal, had made them fall in love with sport again.

Son has accepted an apprenticeship as a weaver at Foxford Woolen Mills, while Lamela took a job as a gilly on the lake. Both plan to play for Knockmore again next season.

As for Jose? It’s rumoured he’s taking over Tubbercurry.