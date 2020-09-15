John Fogarty: It’s not the same in the press box without wisdom of crowds

Dear supporter,
We miss you. It’s almost a month since we saw you last but it feels longer. Even then you weren’t really present, were you? Sure, you were part of an exclusive minority who got a golden ticket but with so few to share the experience with, what good was it, right? Well, that is how we feel without you right now.
What we would give to have you there. To make it an occasion, to give the players the audience they so richly deserve. To be their loved ones in those moments of triumph and despair.
We’re the frauds, you see. We in the press box are just here to confirm the tree actually fell and who chopped it. You, though? You have skin in the game.
We were lost without you in UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday. We wondered how you, if you were of a James Stephens persuasion, would have reacted to referee Owen Beehan managing to make out that one of your defenders have lifted the ball from the ground to present Shamrocks a handy equalising free near the end. It seemed a bizarre call but with nobody (bar an irate James Stephens sideline to go by) present, we gave the official the benefit of the doubt.
In the game beforehand, we asked what might you have made of Chris Kavanagh’s flooring of Mikey Butler in those closing minutes. How referee Paul Cahill, as Butler was clearly in discomfort from the foul and had to be stretchered off even though he was all but on the sideline, chose not to even caution Kavanagh.
The wisdom of crowds, it’s something we didn’t fully believe in until this damn pandemic. See, it’s not just your company we miss: it’s that you tell it like you see it. Sometimes the press box feels like an echo chamber and in these vacant days with only ourselves for guides it happens too often. We’re not saying you’re always right but neither are we. But when we agree on something the chances are we are correct.
You have a way of keeping everyone involved honest. Sometimes you do overdo it with your criticism of the referee. Let me tell you we too aren’t shy on that count but there are few better in holding officials to account. Players too, of course.
And you have an incredible ability to frame a moment. Brendan Maher’s penalty shootout miss that confirmed Borris-Ileigh’s decrowning in Tipperary last month wasn’t met with your oohs and ahhs but a stony silence followed by the cheers of the Drom and Inch players. Something so dramatic, so final would have been better told by you.
Watching TJ Reid again defy his age and at times gravity last weekend, there were no gasps of awe, nothing but our own wonder. We would love to have been able to turn to you and simply asked, “What about TJ?” Your reply might be as simple as “class” but we would have lapped it up.
As he and others stood over frees these last few weeks, your white noise would have at least drowned out the opposing benches’ attempts to put them off from the stands. You might have thrown in the odd whistle but in the safety of numbers, it wouldn’t have been so audible as for the free-taker to make out.
You know it’s 11 years this month that you were no longer allowed on the Croke Park pitch after an All-Ireland final. Boy did you take that like a trooper. You made the odd encroachment afterwards in Castlebar, Clones, and Limerick but you otherwise remained on your best behaviour. But it’s not just the pitch you’re being told to stay clear of now and it’s brutal.
We could extol the colour and irreverence you bring but for us whose livelihoods involve chronicling what happens between the white lines we prefer to compliment your knowledge. Without you, how are we supposed to notice the off-the-ball shenanigans? Where there is no HawkEye, who is going to question the legitimacy of a point? The goalkeeper? There aren’t enough of him.
You tell us we’re the lucky ones, to actually be at games. Truth be told, it’s pretty lousy without you. We know you’re watching somewhere but all that virtual stuff doesn’t do it for us. All that 16th man/person bullshit aside, you are the real thing. How we long to see you again soon.
Yours in sport,
The press box.
john.fogarty@examiner.ie