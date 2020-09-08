John Fogarty: GPA a step ahead in call to scrap provinces but it may take time

Like their call for the split season, the GPA’s plan is prescient but the reality may ask to take things slower.
- Numbers matter. Monaghan’s squad number policy should be extended to inter-county level for a variety of reasons..
- Facts get in the way of facts. Seamus Callanan had six second-half wides for Drom and Inch on Sunday but half of them were attempts to set up goals.
- Class wins out. Ballyhale Shamrocks and Crossmaglen Rangers’ starts to the club window left so much to be desired but they look unstoppable right now.
- Competitive in Cork. Excluding Castlehaven’s drubbing of Ilen Rovers, the average winning margin was just over three points in the final round of Cork’s PSFC group games. The new format has been a veritable success.
- One-armed bandit. Domhnall Nugent’s three goals for Antrim club St John’s while suffering an arm injury was a la Seanie McMahon 2005 Munster semi-final.
One-armed hurler scores THREE goals! See incredible courage by Domnhall Nugent for St John's despite suffering an arm injury when diving to block, from our Live Stream coverage by @MQ_Video pic.twitter.com/56HqNxxucx— Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) September 6, 2020
- Best dual club in the country? Slaughtneil, Ballyboden St Enda’s, and Cratloe have to figure but on form Loughmore-Castleiney must be contenders given they rely on some many of the same players.
- History beckons. The prospect of Breaffy winning a first senior county title or Knockmore their first in 23 years, Kiladangan claiming their first in Tipperary or Loughmore-Castleiney possibly completing the first half of a double is appetising.
- Family ties. What about father and son duo John Paul and Blake Murphy guiding St Vincent’s in Cork’s PIFC? A club season that keeps on giving.
- Was it legal? With half a hurley, Cáit Devane picked up a sliotar for Clonoulty-Rossmore on Sunday and with a remarkable touch of deftness exchanged it in play for a new one from her maor camán before striking it. But in camogie players are only permitted to drop the hurley when playing the ball away.
- Opportunity knockout. It’s a model Tyrone won’t be switching soon but are the stakes too high?
