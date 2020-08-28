Seán McGrath: Everyone now wants to avoid UCC, the joker in the pack

The view around Cork all week has been clear: Imokilly’s defeat by UCC last Sunday throws the Premier SHC wide open.

Fair enough. Any side going for four titles in a row is the team to beat, even if Imokilly were missing the Fr O’Neill’s players and Paudie O’Sullivan from last year, and lost Seamus Harnedy through injury just

before throw-in.

The remaining teams must now guard against complacency, because there’s a lot of hurling left to play. The head-to-heads over the weekend will be very significant in terms of scoring differences, for instance, and then you have the straight shoot-outs, like Midleton-

Douglas, where the loser is out.

Ben O’Connor’s influence as Midleton coach is interesting because he’s new there and I thought his style might take a bit of time to implement, it’s probably more calculated than Midleton might be used to. They were good against Ballyhea, though, and Conor Lehane’s form is very good. He’s the highest scorer in the championship to date, Luke O’Farrell and Pat White chip in, while the fact Killian Burke is back full-time from London is another big help.

Douglas have a scoring difference of plus-one, which suggests they’re conceding a lot. That’s not important against Midleton because it’s winner-takes-all, but it’s a concern because Alan Cadogan and Shane Kingston are scoring well. If Brian Turnbull is fit for the weekend that’ll boost Douglas. They have huge potential, and getting to a county hurling final would be a significant barrier for them to break. It’s probably the tie of the weekend, and because Midleton’s form to date, they might be the slightest of favourites.

Erin’s Own-Newtownshandrum is another winner-take-all game, though it’s interesting to see Newtown’s scoring difference is minus-nine and Erin’s Own is minus-two. Newtown are depending on the likes of Tim O’Mahony, Jamie Coughlan, and Jerry Lane for scores, while Erin’s Own are looking at Eoghan Murphy, though Robbie O’Flynn is doing well for them — he got four points the last day.

We forget that Erin’s Own contested a county final only four years ago, and the Glen pulled away in the last quarter with Patrick Horgan: Erin’s Own still have quality, and they might just about do it.

Glen Rovers and Na Piarsaigh is a huge game for both teams. Leaving the bragging rights to one side, a win would put either side on top of their group and could send them straight to a semi-final — as well as keeping them away from UCC in the seeding, which is a big motivation now for the clubs which are left in contention.

Read More Saturday is moving day in Cork's hurling championships

Na Piarsaigh have changed their management around with Colin O’Sullivan, who’s steeped in the club, taking over.

They have Evan Sheehan and Christopher Joyce playing well, Craig Hanafin and Shane Forde are chipping in, the Dennehys...

They’re an outside bet for a county if they can gel. Sheehan is a special player — I saw them play the Glen in the league last year and he was quiet for 20, 25 minutes but then changed the game completely with a rocket of a goal and a couple of points. He has the ability to go at full pace and strike for goal without slowing down, which not too many players can do.

The Glen weren’t terribly convincing against Carrigtwohill and the Barrs aren’t going well, so their big win that Saturday night on the television now carries a bit of a health warning.

That said, the Glen will want to make a statement because their record against Na Piarsaigh hasn’t been that great in the last few years.

It’s a derby, northside bragging, all of that — but the main motivation will be to top the group, because the fewer games you play to win a county, the better.

At the other end of the table, Ballyhea versus the Barrs is now a huge game. The Barrs have had to change management mid-stream but they’ll be very keen to avoid relegation if they can — like all teams — because when you go down, it’s hard to get back up.

Bishopstown-Blackrock is a big one too because if Blackrock win, Na Piarsaigh win, and Sars don’t win, then Blackrock top the group and will go straight to the semi-final.

That’s an example of how complicated the permutations are, there’s a whole set of possible outcomes depending on results. For instance, Bishopstown haven’t been hammered by anyone — if they catch Blackrock, Na Piarsaigh win, and Sars beat Ballyhea, then Sars top that group and go through to the semis.

That uncertainty and the UCC threat, all adds to the intrigue — you’re listening to the wireless, following the Examiner livestream, trying to work out the permutations of qualification and relegation ... it adds to the excitement, obviously, but it’s a pity we can’t get to the games.

From a Cork perspective it’s encouraging for Kieran Kingston and his selectors that a lot of the inter-county lads are in good form, but there’s something I noticed (which they probably did as well). The likes of Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra) and Colm Spillane (Castlelyons) are playing midfield and centre-forward with their clubs but they’ll be corner-backs with Cork.

It’s a club’s prerogative to pick their players where they’re most effective, obviously, but it could be tricky trying to switch from an attacking mindset to a defensive one, particularly against intercounty-level forwards later in the year.

Hopefully we’ll have an intercounty season to see how that works out.