Donal Lenihan: Munster couldn't be that unlucky again with a stellar import, could they?

This is going to take some getting used to. Perched in the prime seats, bang on Aviva Stadium's halfway line in the relative isolation of the RTÉ commentary box, the irony of the situation was hard to dismiss.

For years the supporters of Munster and Leinster have bristled at the fact that the annual Guinness Pro14 local derbies, played out at the Aviva Stadium and over the festive period in Thomond Park in front of packed audiences, have been diluted by the absence of the main protagonists from both sides.

The contrast on this occasion could not have been more stark.

Not only had we Lions aplenty, seven in all, supplemented by an additional 25 Irish internationals, we also had a Maori All Black, a Wallaby World Cup finalist and a pair of World Cup-winning Springboks on debut for Munster.

Given one of the driving forces that influenced the South African duo’s decision to relocate to Limerick in the first place was the renowned fanatical support Munster enjoys, to do so in a stadium bereft of a single red shirt in the stands was't exactly what they signed up for.

Robbed of the colour and fanaticism that has accompanied this fixture since the famous Heineken Cup semi-final between the sides in the old Lansdowne Road back in 2006, this proved a very surreal experience.

Unfortunately, it's something those of us lucky to be in attendance will have to get used to for the foreseeable future.

I have no doubt that, from a players' perspective, the setting was even more discommoding. In the circumstances, the quality on offer was outstanding.

With a home PRO14 semi-final place already booked on the back of an unblemished season to date, Leinster entered the fray in a more relaxed frame of mind knowing they have two games to get their systems back up and running before negotiating knockout rugby.

Munster have less scope for manoeuvre in their endeavour to capture a first piece of silverware since 2011.

Despite this defeat that remains an option but, for the third season in a row they will now, more than likely, have to face Leinster once again at the penultimate stage back at Irish rugby headquarters in less than two weeks time.

It will aid Munster’s quest that their two high-profile signings in Damien DeAllende and RG Snyman are eligible to participate in a tournament they had no hand act or part in prior to the cessation of action last March.

Back then both were happily plying their trade in Japanese domestic rugby.

Apart altogether from the novelty of having live rugby back in this country for the first time in months, the performance of the two South Africans and the huge potential they have to offer in the key areas of set piece and attack proved the most engaging aspect in advance of this contest for me.

Snyman is a monster but has magical hands and a skill set with the capacity to lift Munster to new heights. His set-piece prowess is also set to offer a different dimension up front and his capacity to wreak havoc on the Leinster line out was evident right from the outset.

His first clean steal on a Leinster throw just minutes into the contest underlined that potential before disaster struck.

Landing awkwardly on his knee, Snyman was left sprawled on the floor as the remaining forwards went about their business.

His massive frame immediately caught my eye, impossible to miss. When he punched the ground in anger and frustration, you just knew he was in trouble. Players know immediately.

The giant Wildebeest had been felled in just seven minutes of competitive action without a hint of a trademark offload, a striding run or one of his bone-crunching cleanouts.

Post-match, Johann Van Graan confirmed that first impressions are that Snyman has suffered “a serious looking injury”.

Munster have been down this road before with high profile signings such as Christian Cullen, one of the most effective All Black broken field runners of all time and more recently Tyler Bleyendaal, both having their time with Munster severely hampered by injury.

Joey Carbery’s horrible run of injury and unavailability since his arrival from Leinster is still very raw but to lose an athlete with the potential and impact Snyman brings to the mix would be cruel in the extreme.

All we can hope is that the injury isn’t as severe as Van Graan has been initially led to believe.

At least the head coach could take some solace from a superb all-round performance from JJ Hanrahan in Carbery’s continued absence.

In a midfield battle that bristled with talent, Damien De Allende was afforded little opportunity to showcase his range of skills in the company of Chris Farrell, Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw even if all had their moments.

Losing Dave Kilcoyne, who was only a late addition to the starting side when James Cronin was forced to withdraw in advance of kickoff, at the same time as Snyman, robbed Munster of two massive ball carriers in one fell swoop.

The omens from that point forward weren’t good but, with trademark stoicism, Munster battled on manfully.

There was a reassuring familiarity in the way Leinster went about their business.

Unbeaten in their last 21 games, stretching back to the conclusion of the 2018/19 season, they absorbed everything Munster threw at them in a fantastically competitive opening half that defied the five and a half month time lapse since any of the players saw game time.

Leinster always appear composed in defence, comfortable in their ability to absorb pressure and assured that when they manage to grasp the ascendancy they have to tools to score. Super tries from Ringrose and Cian Healy confirmed as much to capture an unlikely seven point lead at the break.

Losing Snyman’s replacement Jean Kleyn in the final quarter did nothing for the Munster cause and salivating over the prospect of being able to field a massive pack when everyone is available for selection, Van Graan must have smiled wryly to himself having to play out the closing period of the game with a second row of CJ Stander (outstanding throughout), and Billy Holland with centre Rory Scannell completing a back row of Peter O Mahony and Chris Cloete.

For Leinster, 21 year old Ryan Baird showed flashes of the stunning athleticism he has to offer.

When Devin Toner and Scott Fardy depart the scene in the not too distant future, Leinster already have a young locking partnership of stunning potential in Baird and James Ryan to sustain them for years to come. I look forward to tracking Baird’s development as the season progresses.

If this game is reflective of what’s to come over the next few months - Covid permitting - then we are set for a treat.

It had everything: drama, intensity, physicality, tension and moments of great skill. Yes, there were imperfections, flaws and inaccuracies but after such a prolonged period of inactivity, it served as a mouthwatering reminder of what we have missed.

Results in the final round next weekend permitting, it looks as if Saturday night's warring factions are set to repeat the dose in less than two weeks time with Munster on a collision course for a third Pro14 semi-final in a row against Leinster.

Familiarity? Contempt? Who cares.