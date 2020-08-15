Clodagh Finn: Tralee is so much more than its postponed Rose festival

Here is a controversial, perhaps unworkable suggestion, but let’s give it a whirl: Could the Jeanie Johnston, the tall ship and famine museum on Dublin’s docks, return to its native Tralee for one week to help the town navigate the loss of this year’s international Rose of Tralee festival?

Like so many other towns, Tralee is feeling the sting of coronavirus social distancing and cancellation of events that draw large attendances. For the first time in its 61-year history, the festival has been postponed, until 2021. It’s too late to think about running the festival indoors, but it’s not too late to shift the focus to the town.

Heritage Week starts today and what better time to look beyond the 'lovely girls competition' — as it is so often, disparagingly called — and see what its host town has to offer.

First up, let me declare my own agenda. I am a Tralee woman, who has watched in horror as the capital of the Kingdom has suffered blow after blow in recent months. The festival was postponed in April.

With it went a several-million-euro boost to the local economy.

Shortly afterwards, the town’s popular waterpark, the Aqua Dome, closed for the rest of the year, because of Covid-19.

There was more bad news last month, with the announcement that Tralee-based manufacturing plant Borg Warner would close, with the loss of 210 jobs.

It’s a grim picture, but don’t let that stop you visiting Tralee in this era of home holidays.

Yes, that’s a shameful plug, but it’s badly needed for a town that is too often overlooked. When people hear I’m from Co Kerry, they often respond with a gushing cooing noise, exclaiming how much they love the Kingdom.

When they ask where in the county I’m from, they often react to my reply with a downcast, “Oh!”

Well, 'Oh' is right, because this Heritage Week, it’s time to wake up and smell the roses, or, in this case, appreciate the place the Roses might have visited had we all not been 'visited' by a global pandemic.

That brings me back to the Jeanie Johnston, a ship whose history, recent and distant, is intertwined with Tralee.

The original barque, owned by the Donovan family of Tralee, didn't lose a single emigrant during 16 transatlantic crossings from Tralee to North America, between 1848 and 1855.

Their safe passage contrasts starkly with the experience of so many others aboard the so-called coffin ships; emigrants escaping the after-effects of famine. The Jeanie Johnston stood apart, as its captain, James Attridge, did not overload his ship and there was a doctor on board, Richard Blennerhassett.

As a child, I traced those voyages in Tralee library and found an account of the ship’s demise in the Kerry Evening Post of December 18, 1858. It described how the Dutch brig Sophie Elizabeth arrived in New York after rescuing the captain, his wife and child, and 12 crew from the Jeanie Johnston, which became waterlogged while sailing from Quebec to Europe with a cargo of timber.

It read: “These unfortunate people had been nine days in the maintop of the barque, exposed to piercing, northerly winds, and snow and storms, without a drop of water, save what they could secure as it fell from the clouds.”

Even as it foundered, the Jeanie Johnston never lost a passenger.

The story of building the ship’s replica is as involved as the story of the original ship, with many twists and turns, and controversies, over construction costs. All the same, it was built and, in 2005, the Docklands Authority bought it as part of a river-regeneration strategy for the Liffey.

It is a flight of fancy on my part to imagine the ship back in Tralee, where, for one week only, it might do what it was initially intended to do: Bring more people to a town too often left languishing in the shadow of its neighbouring tourist behemoths, Dingle and Killarney.

Don’t get me wrong, wonderful destinations both, but so is the town that, by rights, should be welcoming thousands to a festival right now. The Roses won’t be here this year. And the Jeanie Johnston will hardly up-anchor and sail back to Blennerville, just outside Tralee, where the replica came into being nearly two decades ago.

Blennerville is still here, though. I remember, aged seven, crouching down in the gravel by its canal and seeing a curlew for the first time. Visit it now, and you will see a windmill, a wonderful canal-bank walk, and, nearby, the Tralee Bay Wetlands Eco and Activity Park, all of them set against the Slieve Mish mountains.

I want to tell you about the Kerry County Museum, too, and take you by the hand through its Medieval Experience, an evocative recreation of the sounds, robust smells, and scenes of a typical market day in 15th-century Tralee.

Then, we might stroll down majestic Georgian Denny St and cut across Neil Armstrong Way — the famous astronaut visited the town in 1997 — to see the town park, the rose garden, and Siamsa Tíre, home of the National Folk Theatre. The theatre is closed for now, but its exterior, modelled on a traditional Irish ring fort, is worth seeing.

There is so much more: The town’s lanes, murals, statues, and the magnificent, stained-glass window in St John’s Church, which was recently crafted by artist Tom Denny, a direct descendant of the Dennys, who lived in Tralee Castle from the 16th to the 19th centuries.

I could even show you where that castle once stood and tell you about Daniel Beaufort’s visit at this very time of year in 1788. He wrote: "We walked into Sir Barry Denny’s house, which is much better than it appears outside. The grounds behind are well wooded and have a pretty walk round them.”

Oh, the stories Tralee could tell, if only it got the chance.