I’d say your best bet is Oliver Plunkett Street. The bad news is your wife might see you when she’s coming out the back door of Penneys. The good news is she’ll be more embarrassed than you because she was caught coming out of Penneys.
M y friend is brilliant at bending the rules, he’s from Castlemartyr. I said, where do you go to find a pub serving pints without food? He said, outside the Garda station. I said, I don’t follow. He said, I do follow, one of them when they come off duty.
#Genius #OpenUpItsTheGuards
I’m not sure if Jesus is a Liam Neeson fan. But I do know that all bets are off when a guy has a northern accent. In fact, if you look closely at the ten commandments, you’ll see a bit at the end saying ‘*None of these apply if the guy is from Donegal, hey.’
M y ex is a barrister, I don’t think a pinch of salt is near enough to take with some of the stuff he tells me. I said, how would you defend a Douglas Road princess who put a tracking device on her cleaning lady. He said I’d start by check ing if the judge was in her brother’s class in Pres.
#CaseDismissed
I asked Alexa. Me: Hey Alexa, what is the number one thing to do in Frankfield? Alexa: Abandon all hope. (Did you know Alexa is from the Douglas Road? I suppose she was bound to be with a name like that.)