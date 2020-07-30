Ruby Walsh: Aramax can defy trends and land Galway Hurdle

I think the only part I really enjoyed about the Guinness Galway Hurdle was when it was over, and that’s even since it has been reduced to 20 runners.
The Galway Plate was a cracking race and Mark Walsh gave Early Doors a brilliant ride to win because he’s an A to B jumper, he’s not extravagant.
He got him in a really good rhythm and got a great split between Cabaret Queen and Livelovelaugh.
Royal Rendezvous didn’t get a great run off the bend and eventually got going late on for Paul Townend.
But Mark Walsh gave his horse a cracking ride. He had a good position all the way round and that was the difference in the end.
It was a brilliant bit of riding on a horse who is not straightforward and Mark Walsh should be very proud.
As should Joseph O’Brien, it’s just phenomenal to have such success at his age.
He could be a graded horse in disguise, so I think he, at 14-1, is going to take all the beating.