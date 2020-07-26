Damien Enright: On a 'certain strand' gotcha, hook, line, sinker

n June, anglers at a ‘certain strand’ near Courtmacsherry Bay (they’ll say no more) were joyously hauling in fine, fat gilthead bream, a new fish in these waters, when overnight, they found themselves reeling in their lines minus not only the hoped-for bream but hook, bait, and sinker. Thinking themselves fortunate upon feeling a bite, they’d strike with a sharp lift of the rod, only to feel the line go limp as they reeled it in and drew it onto the sand stripped of the gear it was cast out with.
It made a fine meal that evening or, rather, did the claws, for the bodies of spider crabs are not as worthwhile as those of the pink crabs caught in pots by local boats and quite delicious if mined beneath the shells, yielding white and brown meat worth every minute of the time spent harvesting it.