Ask Audrey: My cousin has a costume shop for posh people - called She's So Common

It’s very lively on our WhatsApp group Hot Douglas Road Joggers Who Get a Thrill Shopping In Penneys. Lilli_30GrandChinJob said there’s a rumour that the group, Ballintemple Bee-Atches Who Get People Kicked Out of Sunday’s Well Tennis Club, have mounted a camera with facial recognition software outside Penney’s in town.

You’re also kicked straight out of Ursulines Past Pupils Union if you’re caught unless you can prove you were just cutting through to Oliver Plunkett Street. Olivia_HouseinGlandore said it’s not worth the risk going to the other Penney’s in Cork because we all know it’s game over if you’re seen in Wilton.

So, the girls have asked me to ask you, what’s a good disguise for a Douglas Road Princess who will basically die if they can’t get their 30 minutes in Penneys? Jenni, Douglas Road, did I mention I live in Douglas Road?





My cousin has a costume company for posh people who mingle with the lower orders, it’s called She’s So Common. I said, what’s the best way to make a Douglas Road Mom look like a member of the lower orders. She said, give them a job. #Harsh





Hey dude, it’s Ken here from Douglas Road Doctors with American Accents. Me and the guys are finally getting a break off the Covid-19 frontline, so we hopped on our three thousand bucks racing bikes and headed for West Cork. Man, it was totally awesome to be on the open road, providing live updates to my army of followers on Twidder. (We pronounce it Twidder man, there is nothing you can do about that, American accents.) Just now we rolled into Baltimore and pulled up outside a pub there for creamy pints of Murphys – one of the crazy locals yelled ‘Aaah, Yanks, run for yeer lives lads’. That’s the way she talked, dude.

I’m kinda outta touch with the news what with all the frontline work – what have people got against Americans? Dr Ken, Douglas Road, I was born in Cork dude, it’s just an accent.





You’re lucky to be away from the news. My thumb is nearly worn out from checking Facebook to see what’s the latest group we should all hate because of Coronavirus. I went on a date last night with a linguist. (The lawyers stopped me typing the word cunning, draw your own conclusions.) I said, how come Douglas Road people under 40 have American accents. He said, beats the shit out of me dude? I said, you too? He said, todally.





Hello old stock, the City Council got on to me there and asked me if I’d make a promo video for Cork city, aimed at staycation types who can’t afford to sail to France with two very open-minded women from Listowel. (Hoggy and myself will be off-grid for the next fortnight.)

I’ve decided to make a short video called Duck Ponds of The Southside. My main point is you can’t have a duck pond on the northside and I’ll illustrate this with the following dramatisation: ‘Kylie love, come in your dinner.’ ‘What are we ‘avin, Mam.’ ‘Duck a l’Orange, love.’ ‘Not again, Mam!’ #DuckSwiping I’m also going to say that I wouldn’t swipe a bird from the Lough, the meat is very tough, the ducks are fierce nervous, you would be too if you lived that close to Togher. Is there any hate speech there I need to be worried about because the last thing I want to do is cause offence?

Reggie, Blackrock Road.





I’ll answer with a limerick. Reggie is using a duck, to peddle his latest muck, he’ll be sued by a Norry, who’ll want to hear sorry, but knowing Reggie he won’t give a ... buck.





So, like, ya, we’re on staycation in West Cork, green jersey, come on Ireland, stifles a yawn. I’m never been down here before, like ya, killing it on Instagram with the views, but the people? Haven’t a clue. Not a word, babes. Is there like an app that will tell me what a West Corky is actually totally trying to say to me?

Olga, Dublin 4 and Schull (what’s with the spelling.)





I rang Dan Paddy Andy in Dunmanway to ask if he can help. He said, how’re oo’ goin’ on? I said, is there a way to help Dublin 4 people understand ye. He said, there is but I can’t tell you, because that shower of gobshites are better off not knowing what we are saying about them.





Hello from my 6.2 million Bond villain mansion in Lovers Walk. I can’t help thinking I should take ‘Huge House on Lovers Walk’ off my Tinder profile. The problem is my dates are expecting great things in the sack because of the word ‘Lover’ in my address and all the pressure is leading to a rather low-rise experience in the love sword region if you get my drift.

That said, my worry is that my desirable address is the only thing that attracts attention, even though my mother says I remind her of Terry Wogan. So, do I take Lover’s Walk out or not?

Liam, Lover’s Walk, I’m between a rock and a hard place.

At least you can get rock hard into a sentence. I dated an insecure guy from Lover’s Walk once. He said, how would you view me if I had no money? I said, in my rear-view mirror.