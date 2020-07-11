Louise O'Neill: 'Indulge me, please. I cannot wait to skip out of the hair salon, with a swish of silk and a bounce in my step'

THE last time I had my hair cut was December. Remember December? 2019? Those halcyon days of half-hearted handwashing and coughing in public without being treated like a leper? Come back, all is forgiven!
Then it dawned on me. I have become even more socially awkward during lockdown. I wasn’t sure this was even possible — I’ve worked from home since 2012 and my levels of introversion have risen accordingly.
ALARMED at the thought of a) a gathering of more than two people; b) those two people not consisting of my parents, and c) having ‘craic’ of any kind, I pretend that I will give the idea some consideration while practicing my excuses in the mirror. The best one I can currently think of involves “food poisoning” and “I need to be stationed by a toilet at all times.” Let’s just hope she doesn’t read this column…
If you were a child in the ’80s and ’90s, the chances are you were a fan of Ann M Martin’s The Baby-Sitters Club.
The wildly popular novels were about a group of pre-teen girls who sent up the eponymous Baby-Sitters Club, and it has sold 176 million copies worldwide.
Netflix has created a series based on the books and they are as perfect as any fan could have dreamed of. An utter delight.
The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls by Anissa Gray.
This book is about three African-American sisters confronting their family secrets as they struggle to deal with imprisonment, abuse, eating disorders and addiction.
It’s an impressive debut.