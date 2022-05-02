Anthony Daly: Cork were rudderless and spiritless

A great day. Great to be back amongst the great unwashed for the championship. It’s been a long time since I was in Thurles amongst our own supporters for a championship match in Thurles. It was a brilliant experience, with the sweetness added to the taste with the manner of such an impressive win.

I was sitting in the Ryan Stand around the 20-metre line but they were good seats. I couldn’t complain anyway because my great friend Colin ‘Higgy’ Higgins got the tickets. To provide even more balance to the experience, my good buddy from Mayfield, Pat ‘Polish’ Bozynski was also sitting beside us (the only Polish man with a Dr Harty Cup medal). Thankfully, Pat didn’t get too many opportunities to stretch his vocal cords. There was no chance for him to belt out any renditions of ‘De Banks’.

The only drawback with the whole thing is that my nerves were shot to bits. I was hurling every ball. ‘Get it out’. ‘Get back’. ‘Great score Duggy’. ‘Jeez, keep tabs on young Connolly’.

When you’re that friendly with Brian Lohan, along with Ken Ralph, it means that bit more. These are a great bunch of Clare lads but you can also see how united and together they are too. That was reflected in their play throughout but it was also visible after the game when the electricity from the group was almost directly wired to the Clare support in the stands and terrace.

The potential for the group to be even better and stronger again is evident through some of the bodies Clare are still missing – Aidan McCarthy, David Reidy, Shane Meehan and Mark Rodgers, all of which are forwards. It was great to see Aron Shanagher back but if you had another couple of those lads the Clare supporters definitely wouldn’t have been sweating like they were when fearing that Mark Coleman would launch that last sideline cut into the square.

Yet if Clare are in such a good place, Cork are in the horrors. They’re not gone out of this championship yet but you wouldn’t be putting anything on them to extricate themselves from the situation they now find themselves in. As well as having no points on the board, Cork also look rudderless and spiritless.

Cork need to have a serious look at themselves. They have loads of talent but talent means nothing in the modern game without appetite, desire and proper application. Cork were just devoid of everything you need to survive and prosper in the Munster championship.

Even when Clare were reduced to 14 men, Cork showed no real desire to push up and try and turn Clare over. Everything about them was slow and lethargic and lacklustre.

That was evident in their puckouts throughout the match. Pa Collins is an excellent striker but he struggles to identify the space and strike when it’s on because he takes far too much time making that decision, which slows it down for everyone out the field, especially when the Cork forwards make early runs.

You’d have to ask though, what has gone wrong with Cork within the space of nine months. Maybe the All-Ireland final hammering did more psychological damage that we thought it might, but that still doesn’t offer any excuse for a lack of work-rate and an unwillingness to do whatever has to be done at this level.

Jack O’Connor completely encapsulates the malaise. I felt he was unlucky not to win an All-Star last year but his form and confidence looks absolutely on the floor now. Rory Hayes isn’t a big man but he still looked like a senior player marking a minor.

Outside of Alan Connolly, Seán O’Donoghue, Ciarán Joyce, Robbie O’Flynn, and Seamie Harnedy in spots, you’d struggle to say any other Cork player played anywhere near the level required. Even when the door was slightly opened after Ian Galvin’s sending off, Cork were completely incapable of breaking it down.

I don’t know, maybe it’s a bit of arrogance too, where Cork maybe just expected it to happen against Clare, instead of going out and making it happen. Are they believing their own hype about all these great underage players they’re producing? How great are they? You have to give those fellas time but we’re all around long enough now to know that, while successive All-Ireland U-21 titles might have meant a lot more a couple of decades ago, especially in terms of promoting young talent quickly onto a senior squad, it doesn’t mean a whole lot now.

Cork beat our minors by 40 points last year. But there was nobody in Clare thinking of that result last night. There’s no point expecting to get nine or ten lads off one minor team because it just doesn’t happen. You only need two or three, which is what Clare have consistently been doing, despite their desperate record at underage in recent years.

We saw ourselves in Clare that underage success means only so much anyway, that it will only get you so far. We were blessed to win three All-Ireland U-21s in-a-row. We have regrets that we didn’t get more from that bounty but we’re just damn glad that we got one senior All-Ireland from it.

You only get what you deserve in this game, not what you think you’re entitled to. Do some of the Cork lads think they have some divine right to think they’re better than Clare without actually going to war to prove it?

If you were to line up both squads before yesterday’s game, a fair weather supporter would be able to name more of the Cork players than the Clare lads. Yet names mean nothing now. Absolutely nothing.

For years, people have been lining up to criticise Conor Cleary, but he was immense again yesterday. He was warrior-like again but how many more full-forwards has Cleary to see off before he gets the credit he deserves? And I’d include a lot of Clare people in that category.

You’d also have to say John Conlon defied the critics who have questioned his return to centre-back. He was knocking Cork lads out of his way, but John was just part of a superb collective defensive performance, especially after the team was reduced to 14 men. David McInerney and Diarmuid Ryan coughed up some cheap scores from silly mistakes but both players still got on top of their men and came up with massive scores from distance when they were needed.

Cathal Malone was back to his best while Ryan Taylor has possibly been Clare’s best player in the last two matches. Similar to last week, Ryan could have even done more damage on the scoreboard with a little bit more composure but he’s still playing with a level of confidence and maturity now that comes with firmly establishing yourself on a team.

Everything is coming together nicely for Clare. They have been brilliant but the trick now is to push on. Four points should ensure qualification but they can’t take anything for granted either. Yet with Lohan as manager, that won’t happen.

With the game clashing with the Galway-Kilkenny match, I just had to reply on updates throughout the match. I just got the tail-end of Shane McGrath’s analysis on RTÉ Sunday Sport on the way home. It sounded like a spicy affair, really tight and taut, but the fact that Galway got off 14 more shots proved that they were full value for the win.

It’s a huge result for Galway after only drawing with Wexford when they looked to have the game wrapped up early in the second half. That result also means that Wexford will have to go into Nowlan Park now and try and get a win. That certainly won’t be an easy task, but you can’t say they wouldn’t either.

I’m just loving having this round robin back. It’s providing brilliant entertainment but maybe it’s about a month too early. Apart from those brave souls in the terrace who always seem to just wear a jersey, no matter the weather, nearly everyone else in Thurles had their coats and scarves on. Even though it was the first day of summer, it still felt like the spring or early autumn, even if you know that the Irish weather can throw up anything at any time of the year.

I remember when we played Waterford in the Munster semi-final replay in 1998 and the weather was so bad that we all wore our tracksuit tops for the warm-up. I was reminded of that again because most of the players had their tracksuit tops on before the match.

That was the calm before the storm but there was none of that stuff yesterday. Clare were that perfect fusion of calm and storm. And whatever the scoreline may suggest, Cork were blown away by it.