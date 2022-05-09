Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Will others follow Cork and sweep on Clifford?

In a strange way, it was mission accomplished for both Cork and Kerry on Saturday evening in Páirc Uí Rinn. Cork gave a decent representation of themselves and their county for three quarters of the match while Kerry won by 12, conceding only 11 and with plenty to work on.

Kudos to the Cork management as they got plenty right. From the off, it was clear that they were going to play with huge physicality and were going to work very hard for each other. With John Cleary in charge, the Castlehaven identity was bound to be a factor. Playing with spirit and bite is non-negotiable and requires not only talent, but togetherness and gumption. Playing so close to the edge did result in the concession of frees (some of the soft variety) with Kerry scoring 10 points from placed balls. Cleary and co will have preferred this to standing off Kerry and allowing them to score at will from play.

The discipline is something they can improve on for next day out. An interesting feature of their setup was the double sweeper that they deployed, with each having different roles. Seán Powter withdrew from his centre forward slot and patrolled with effect in front of David Clifford. Ian Maguire also withdrew as Kerry attacked and he covered runners through the middle channel. This model of providing Clifford with his own specific sweeper is something we will see more and more of as the championship progresses. While it is too easy to say 'stop Clifford and you stop Kerry', what is certain is if you don’t stop him, you won’t win. The only thing I feel Cork could have done better in this regard is if Powter was available for more of those trademark runs for deep when they were in possession. The couple of times he managed it they were effective. The lack of game time in the lead in to this game as he recovered from his latest injury was probably a factor in this. The fact he was gone from the pitch for Kerry’s last quarter power play was no coincidence either.

Cork can also be very pleased with the contributions of their debutants particularly John Cooper and Cathail O'Mahony. O'Mahony has been on Kerry radar for a while because of his underage prowess but kicking three from play on limited possession is a great return. A word also on Stephen Sherlock who has continued his St Finbarrs form into the red jersey. The key thing now is for Cork to back up this performance in the qualifiers, which will mean that 2022 will feel like a year they have progressed their development rather than stalling it.

Jack O'Connor will be delighted to have a game under the belt after a five-week hiatus when they got to nurse the niggles from the league. A championship match is a different animal with a unique emotional build-up to the first championship encounter each season. Once you are up and running it tends to flow then. As always, the match also provides invaluable context which will inform training for the next two and a half weeks in the lead-in to the Munster final.

Diarmuid O'Connor was outstanding in the middle of the field when the game was a contest. Two cameos stood out for me which underlines the physical progress he has made. In the fifth minute Cork forced a turnover on Paudie Clifford and as they counter-attacked, O'Connor put in a big hit and turned the ball over again which led directly to David Clifford's first score. He drove forward and kicked a great score himself and from the next kickout, blew Ian Maguire out of the way for a breaking ball which led to a Tony Brosnan point. While still only 23 he is maturing into a Kerry number 8, who has always possessed the required attributes but now has the physicality to go with it.

At the other end of the development spectrum is Stephen O'Brien who also had an excellent game. Stephen always plays well against Cork and his direct running and hard work was to the fore here as he also kicked two points. His pace at wing forward brings something that none of the other players in competition for that jersey can and provides Kerry with good attacking balance and variety.

I have a feeling that for the rest of the summer we could leave aside a paragraph in every post match Kerry analysis to refer to the impact of the bench, such is the strength of the squad now. As Cork were withdrawing the likes of Powter and Brian Hurley, Kerry were introducing David Moran, Paul Geaney, Paul Murphy and Micheál Burns. All of them contributed and Kerry won the last quarter by 12 points to 1. When Moran came on Kerry took over the Cork kickout. Even when they didn’t win the first phase of possession they turned Cork over when they won it and attacked from there.

The disparity in the physical condition of both teams was clear in these exchanges. Cork were unlucky with Micheál Aodh Martin’s injury and Dylan Foley’s introduction was far from ideal. While Foley did fine and made a good save from a David Clifford shot, his kickout was clearly that of an outfield player in goals. He didn’t have the range to go over the Kerry press and when they figured it out they went to town on it late on. It is something Cork will need to work on for the next day out as Martin’s injury looked serious enough that he is unlikely to make it back for the opening game in the qualifier series. Their kickout cost them big time in Killarney last year also so it will be top of the list of things to fix.

In terms of work-ons for Jack O'Connor and the lads, there are a few things that will need to be improved for the Munster final and afterwards. Early in the game in a worrying repeat of what we saw in Croke Park last August, players took ball into traffic and got turned over. Cork weren’t able to counter-attack with the proficiency of some other teams, but that challenge will come down the line for them. Derry, playing the way they did last weekend, would really trouble Kerry on the counter-attack. I think Jack will also be disappointed with some of the indiscipline at the back. Nearly half of Cork’s total came from frees and a few of the fouls were completely unnecessary. The performance of the subs means there will be plenty of competition for the next day and that will drive the standards in training between now and then as they look to keep the graph going upwards.

Once upon a time in the Munster championship, the satisfied refrain after beating Cork would have been ‘Cork is bate and the hay is saved.’ With the new rhythms of the season the silage hasn’t even been cut, never mind the hay saved, but Kerry drive on to the Munster final as they move irrevocably towards their date with destiny.