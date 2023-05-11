Irish Examiner view: Bring back Dustin the Turkey 

Gone are the great days of Irish participation in Eurovision, perhaps forever
Irish Examiner view: Bring back Dustin the Turkey 

It may be time to adopt an approach which inclines more to performance art, which means only one thing — enlisting Dustin the Turkey once again. Picture: Kobpix

Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 02:00

Gone are the great days of Irish participation in Eurovision, perhaps forever. The glorious nights watching Dana or Johnny Logan collect douze points — preferably at the expense of the Royaume-Uni — to win the title seem unlikely to return.

Irish contestants Wild Youth failed to make it into the top 10 of the acts in Tuesday’s first semi-final and were eliminated, removing direct Irish interest in the final.

The necessity of qualifying rounds and semi-finals is clear, as the number of countries in Europe increased enormously when the Iron Curtain fell. 

What doesn’t appear quite as necessary is the decision by the European Broadcasting Union to allow viewers from outside the participating countries to vote — a move to capitalise on Eurovision’s widening global appeal, according to the EBU, but one surely at odds with the idea of a competition based on participants voting.

Perhaps the time has come for Ireland to stop playing by the rules and entering run-of-the-mill songs engineered to fit the Europop profile, and take a more subversive approach. 

It may be time to adopt an approach which inclines more to performance art, which means only one thing — enlisting Dustin the Turkey once again.

Read More

Eurovision: 'They never gave Ireland a chance' but Dustin the Turkey makes surprise return

More in this section

Cost of living crisis Irish Examiner view: The importance of social interaction
Alison O'Connor: Down from my doggy pulpit with a lesson in humility Down from my doggy pulpit as Badger gives me lesson in humility
Sex and the City event - London Irish Examiner View: Breaking the silence on alcohol abuse
Place: IrelandPlace: EuropePerson: DanaPerson: Johnny LoganPerson: DustinEvent: Eurovision Song ContestOrganisation: Wild YouthOrganisation: European Broadcasting Union
Girl sit on armchair putting feet on windowsill work on laptop at home cat nearby wants attention

Marcello Russo: How 'zig-zag working' has brought more humanity to the workplace

READ NOW

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd