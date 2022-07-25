Temporary retreat on ATMs was necessary

The rapid about-turn by AIB on its plans to close ATMS in mainly rural, or predominantly poorer, areas is a welcome respite from the constant, and over-exaggerated, claims that abolishing cash will be a net benefit to society.

The inept performance of head office in Molesworth Street in attempting to increase the number of cashless outlets to 54% of its 170-strong network has been embarrassingly rebuffed. For now. AIB’s grand plan was that branches would focus on trying to make more money out of us, while those people who needed cash would be pointed towards the local post office.