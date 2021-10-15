Women’s voices were heard in Budget 2022

- The implementation of the national maternity strategy and a gynaecology model of care;
- Improving the quality of childcare provision and addressing high fees;
- Major reform of the carer’s allowance (given that six out of 10 carers are women);
- An increase in parents’ benefit to seven weeks;
- Increase in back to school allowance;
- Funding for sexual assault treatment units;
- Free contraception for women aged 17-25;
- Funding to progress the period poverty implementation group;
- Providing specialist menopause clinics.
For those residents who made the transition from a “long-stay” facility to become the fabric of a successful community relocation must have been the jewel in the crown of the Southern Health Board. Many of those first patients in Midleton are now deceased and buried in the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Midleton. Many other residents went onto discover the joys of independent living and were ably assisted in their endeavors by the community mental health team and Cork Mental Health Association.
Budget 2022 fails college students