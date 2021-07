The big interview with John Travers: 'Everything Jerry Kiernan said was what you needed to hear'

Sligo's John Travers only truly fell in love with athletics when Jerry Kiernan became his coach. Kiernan's straight talk had a way of connecting that got the best out of him. Covid-19 — as well as heartbreak over Kiernan's death — spoiled Travers' Euro hopes in March. But now it's all about the Olympics.