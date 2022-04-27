World Health Organisation: Ireland will see Covid surges every three months

Ireland will continue to have surges of Covid infections every three months for the foreseeable future, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The situation has improved significantly during April, with a 67% drop in Covid patients in hospital. Today, the Department of Health reported a further 2,307 cases of Covid-19 - 530 less than yesterday.

Of these, 982 are PCR-confirmed while 1,325 people registered positive antigen test results through the HSE online portal. As of 8am, there are 435 Covid patients in hospital with 38 of these in intensive care.

While figures have been decreasing, Dr David Nabarro, the WHO’s special envoy for Covid-19, said another wave will begin soon.

"Overall, the surges will come about every three months," he warned.

We are about six weeks after the last peak and we will be another six weeks to get to the next one, in my current view.

"More and more people in Ireland will become susceptible and when the numbers start to pick up again, the public health professionals will need to sound the alarm."

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the HSE has said vaccination remains as important as ever to protect children. It is reminding the public of the importance of vaccination programmes, as part of National Immunisation week.

Director of Public Health at the National Immunisation Office, Dr Lucy Jessop, says everyone benefits from vaccines. Older people can now apply to their local pharmacy to book a booster vaccine, with the actual vaccinations expected to start within days.

"Pharmacies are finalising with the HSE the provision of the second vaccine booster dose for over 65s and those aged 12 or older who are immunocompromised, which we anticipate will commence by the end of the week.

"Pharmacies are now in a position to take bookings from members of the public for second booster appointments for the end of this week onwards," a spokesman for the Irish Pharmacy Union said on Tuesday night.

The Irish Medical Organisation said GPs would begin giving booster vaccines in the coming weeks.