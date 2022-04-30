Woman in critical condition following Longford crash

Woman in critical condition following Longford crash

Sat, 30 Apr, 2022 - 22:00
Ann Murphy

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital following a road traffic incident on Saturday morning.

The woman, who is in her early 40s, was airlifted from the scene on the Ballyjamesduff Road, Granard, Co Longford, at around 10.30am. She was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where she remained tonight.

The collision occurred between the car she was driving and a lorry in the townland of Rathcronan.

Two passengers who were travelling with the woman were taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The male driver (late 20s) of the lorry was uninjured.

A garda statement said the road was closed this morning while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene. It has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

The statement said: “Any person who may have observed the collision is asked to contact investigating Gardaí. Similarly, any road users who were travelling in the Granard area this morning between 10.15am and 10.45am, and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí. Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Granard Garda Station on (043) 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

