Woman, 40s, and teenage girl seriously injured in crash between car and truck in Carlow

The road where the accident took place currently closed and local diversions have been put in place. File Picture

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 20:23
Steven Heaney

A woman and a teenager have been seriously injured in a crash involving a truck and a car in Carlow this afternoon. 

The incident occurred at approximately 3pm when the two vehicles collided close to the junction of the L1003 and L4038 in Ballybannon.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, and a passenger in the car, a girl in her teens, were taken by air ambulance to Beaumont and Mater Misericordiae Hospitals in Dublin in the wake of the incident. 

The injuries they sustained have been described as "serious."

The driver of the truck was unharmed.

The road where the accident took place currently closed and local diversions have been put in place. A examination of the scene by members of the garda technical bureau is now underway.

Investigating gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses to the collision.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time, and who maybe have video footage has been asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information should contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

