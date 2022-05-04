Vulnerable communities ‘must be priority’ in clean air strategy

A national strategy for clean air must have vulnerable and marginalised communities at the forefront of its focus, say social justice and environmental groups.

Submissions have now closed for the Government's public consultation on clean air, aimed at reducing pollution and poor health.

A joint submission by a range of organisations called for a new Clean Air Act to replace existing legislation from 1987 on air pollution.

"This new Act would provide greater powers to local authorities to deal with air pollution issues, as well as enhanced access to justice provisions for affected individuals and organisations," states a submission by the Community Law & Mediation Centre for Environmental Justice.

The organisation has been joined by Age Action, Community Work Ireland, the Disability Federation of Ireland, the Jesuit Centre for Faith and Justice, the Independent Living Movement Ireland, Not Here Not Anywhere, and the Think Tank for Action on Social Change in its submission.

Poor air quality causes about 1,400 needlessly premature deaths in Ireland through conditions such as respiratory problems, data shows.

The culprits include particulate matter, which is said to be all solid and liquid particles suspended in air, such as dust, pollen, soot, smoke, and liquid droplets.

Poor air disproportionately affects more vulnerable groups such as Travellers, minorities, and those with disabilities, said the Community Law & Mediation group.

"Members of the Traveller community, low-income communities, those experiencing energy poverty, people with disabilities, people with respiratory conditions, and children experience the worst impacts of air pollution," said group chief executive Rose Wall.

"Members of the Traveller and Roma communities, for example, may be forced to resort to informal halting sites at roadside locations due to a lack of culturally appropriate accommodation, with consequent exposure to greater levels of air pollutants such as fine particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide."

The new strategy for clean air must tackle energy poverty simultaneously, said Ms Wall.

Community Law & Mediation said many at-risk households rely on traditional sources of fuel for home heating, such as turf or wood, but ate not aware of the significant health consequences of doing so. They are also short of fuel alternatives, it said.

"Urgent action" is needed to protect such communities, said Ms Wall.