Virtual school allows Ukrainians to read and write in native language

Irish schools can sign up for a free online service aiming to remove connection barriers for Ukrainian students as they adapt to education in a new country.

‘Ukraine School’, a free virtual school launched this month, allows students to read and write school materials in their native language.

Launched by Kilkenny tech entrepreneur Brendan Morrissey, students using the web-based programme can work on homework, activities, blogs, messages, and projects through the platform, which are then automatically switched to English.

“It’s quite a simple thing, letting students work in their own language and then switching it over, and switching it back,” said Mr Morrisey.

A couple-hundred Irish schools have already signed up for the platform. Language seems to be the biggest barrier, as many students are arriving with no English.

“It’s a very simple thing for teachers to put the curriculum up in English and switch it over to Ukrainian.

“It’s very simple to use, and there are training videos available.”

Mr Morrisey is the owner of eSchools in the UK, which operates in 26,000 schools around the world.

“We educate children from the age of four up," he said.

"We figured that if we reskimmed one of our platforms that operates in 50 languages, that it would work for ‘Ukraine Schools’ for children coming to Ireland, or to any place outside Ukraine.

They can just type in their own language, and it will translate to English, and then translate back. It’s a very good way of managing their calendar, and their activities, homework, or blogs.

“I have staff in Ukraine for the past 15 years, we build our technology there. We have staff in the UK and Ireland here that are managing ‘Ukraine School’ for free, because we are giving it all away for free.

“It’s a stop-gap to help them get into school and get placements and help them with their education.”

Mr Morrissey is also reaching out to Big Tech companies for donations of hardware that can be handed to students and their parents as they arrive.

“If we had the hardware to hand out to students, like a tablet or a laptop, even refurbished ones, then we could connect them straight away," he said.

"While they are waiting for placements in a school, there’s just no way of connecting them yet.”

If you are a school or a teacher, you can sign up by emailing hello@ukraineschool.com.