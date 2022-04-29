Virtual school allows Ukrainians to read and write in native language

Virtual school allows Ukrainians to read and write in native language

The technology is 'very simple to use, and there are training videos available', according to Kilkenny tech entrepreneur Brendan Morrissey. File Picture.

Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 06:00
Jess Casey

Irish schools can sign up for a free online service aiming to remove connection barriers for Ukrainian students as they adapt to education in a new country.

‘Ukraine School’, a free virtual school launched this month, allows students to read and write school materials in their native language.

Launched by Kilkenny tech entrepreneur Brendan Morrissey, students using the web-based programme can work on homework, activities, blogs, messages, and projects through the platform, which are then automatically switched to English.

“It’s quite a simple thing, letting students work in their own language and then switching it over, and switching it back,” said Mr Morrisey. 

A couple-hundred Irish schools have already signed up for the platform. Language seems to be the biggest barrier, as many students are arriving with no English. 

“It’s a very simple thing for teachers to put the curriculum up in English and switch it over to Ukrainian.

“It’s very simple to use, and there are training videos available.” 

Mr Morrisey is the owner of eSchools in the UK, which operates in 26,000 schools around the world.

“We educate children from the age of four up," he said. 

"We figured that if we reskimmed one of our platforms that operates in 50 languages, that it would work for ‘Ukraine Schools’ for children coming to Ireland, or to any place outside Ukraine.

They can just type in their own language, and it will translate to English, and then translate back. It’s a very good way of managing their calendar, and their activities, homework, or blogs. 

“I have staff in Ukraine for the past 15 years, we build our technology there. We have staff in the UK and Ireland here that are managing ‘Ukraine School’ for free, because we are giving it all away for free.

“It’s a stop-gap to help them get into school and get placements and help them with their education.” 

Mr Morrissey is also reaching out to Big Tech companies for donations of hardware that can be handed to students and their parents as they arrive. 

“If we had the hardware to hand out to students, like a tablet or a laptop, even refurbished ones, then we could connect them straight away," he said. 

"While they are waiting for placements in a school, there’s just no way of connecting them yet.” 

If you are a school or a teacher, you can sign up by emailing hello@ukraineschool.com.

Read More

Minister hails 'extraordinary' welcome in Irish schools for Ukrainian children

More in this section

Northern Ireland Troubles Troubles victims' families condemn UK Government's Northern Ireland legacy legislation
Garda Stock Teenage cyclist in serious condition following collision with truck in Galway
Historic deal allows military personnel to join trade union body Historic deal allows military personnel to join trade union body
#UkraineEducationtechnologyPerson: Brendan Morrissey
<p>The strikes were estimated by the HSE to impact around 14,000 patients each day, with outpatient and in-patient treatments suspended across all public hospitals causing significant disruption. Picture: Brendan Gleeson</p>

Medical scientists cancel planned strike after labour court intervention

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices