Update: Teen missing from Kildare located safe and well

Update, May 15: Khadijah Kuhnel has been located safe and well.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their help with the matter.

Update, May 13: Gardaí are concerned for the welfare of a teenager missing from Kildare.

They are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Khadijah Kuhnel.

She has been missing from Celbridge since May 4.

Khadijah is described as being 5’4” with a slim build. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what Khadijah was wearing at the time she went missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.