Update: Missing teenager located safe and well as gardaí continue search for her sister

Helen McDonnell, 15 who had been missing from Killeshin Road, Carlow since Sunday, May 1, 2022 has been located safe and well.
Gardaí are continuing to seek the public's assistance in tracing Melissa McDonnell, 14, who remains missing from the same address since May 1.
Melissa, is 5'1" tall and of a slim build. She has brown hair and green eyes.
It is unknown what Melissa was wearing when she left home.
Gardaí say they are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information on Melissa's whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 9174300, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.