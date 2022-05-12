Update: Missing Tallaght woman has been found

Update: Missing Tallaght woman has been found

Áine Ryan, 45, has been missing from Cushlawn Park since Wednesday, May 11.

Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 19:43
Greg Murphy

Update: Áine Ryan has been found

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for information which will help trace the whereabouts of a woman missing from the Tallaght area.

Áine Ryan, 45, has been missing from Cushlawn Park since Wednesday, May 11.

She is described as being 5' 7" in height, with a slim build and long black hair.

When last seen, she was wearing blue, black and pink Nike Airmax runners, black joggers and a ¾ length black gillet.

Anyone with information on Áine's whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Garda Stock Teenage cyclist in serious condition following collision with truck in Galway
Historic deal allows military personnel to join trade union body Historic deal allows military personnel to join trade union body
close up picture of the cover of Irish passport 'Better communication needed,' says Simon Coveney, to avoid passport application errors
<p>The group, who carried a coffin around Parliament Square and down Whitehall with the word Justice emblazoned across the top, said families have no confidence that the legislation will deliver “any semblance of truth”. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA</p>

Troubles victims' families condemn UK Government's Northern Ireland legacy legislation

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices