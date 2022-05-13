Unions want answers on new €150,000 RTÉ appointment

A group of unions representing RTÉ staff has called for the broadcaster’s director general to meet with them regarding a €150,000 senior editorial appointment.

The Trade Union Group voted unanimously for RTÉ management to clarify the rationale for the creation of a new role of editorial adviser specifically for the station’s current managing editor of current affairs David Nally. It also wants clarity on the specifics of the role and its terms and conditions.

Policies previously agreed with the unions commit the broadcaster to publicly advertised competitions and interview processes.

The TUG’s vote follows on from the National Union of Journalists sub-branch within RTÉ earlier this week calling for the filling of the new role to be “immediately paused” so that an open competition could be facilitated.

The TUG motion instructs the unions’ officers to clarify RTÉ management's policies in this instance, and to make a commitment to the principle of fair and open competition in public appointments, consistent with its own agreements with the unions.

“The post was created and filled without consultation or advertisement. There are many union members who would have welcomed the opportunity to apply for the role,” the TUG motion stated.

Separately, the TUG’s executive voted to seek a meeting with Dee Forbes, the broadcaster’s director general, on the matter.

Anger

“RTÉ has refused the regrading of posts across the organisations and delayed filling vacancies so this out of the blue announcement has generated lot of anger,” a source within the TUG said.

Mr Nally’s move to his new role after 15 years as head of current affairs was announced to all staff in late April.

In making the announcement, Ms Forbes said Mr Nally’s “acumen, experience and in-depth knowledge will guide RTÉ in the maintenance of the highest editorial standards”.

Asked how the creation and filling of the new role without an open competition tallies with its own recruitment policies, an RTÉ spokesperson said that it “does not comment on any individual employee”.

“However, re-assignments do take place across RTÉ,” they added.