UCD's Sophie Finn claims overall gong at student media awards

UCD's Sophie Finn claims overall gong at student media awards

Sophie Finn, a final year Law student at UCD and features editor of UCD's University Observer is the winner of the Irish Examiner Journalist of the Year at the  Student Media Awards 2022. Photograph Moya Nolan

Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 23:00
Niamh Griffin

The student journalist of the year award, sponsored by the Irish Examiner, was won by a student from University College Dublin at the National Student Media Awards on Thursday. 

Sophie Finn won the prestigious title, with other awards going to students from NUI Galway and Trinity College Dublin among others.

Overall students from Trinity College Dublin took home seven of the 35 awards.

The ‘Irish Times Newspaper of the Year’ title went to the University Times newspaper based at Trinity College Dublin.

NUI, Galway’s Elizabeth Hunt won the ‘Irish Independent Editor of the Year Award’ for her work on Ethereal Magazine. This is the first time a magazine editor won this award.

A new category for Podcast of the Year was won by Katie Hackett of TUD , and the ‘Failte Ireland Journalism Relating to Travel’ was won by Charles Alexander Moody-Stuart, a student at NUI, Galway.

[social=twitter]

https://twitter.com/TheSmedias/status/1519792380991447041[/social]

Judges on this year’s panels included Sheila Reilly, Head of Editorial Development at the Irish Examiner, award-winning author Anne Griffin, Irish Examiner News Editor Deirdre O'Shaughnessy and award-winning director/ screenwriter Robbie Walsh.

Sophie Finn, University College Dublin , centre, winner with Faye Curran, right, and Mairead Maguire, Trinity College Dublin nominees in the Irish Examiner Journalist of the Year Student Media Awards 2022. Photograph Moya Nolan
Sophie Finn, University College Dublin , centre, winner with Faye Curran, right, and Mairead Maguire, Trinity College Dublin nominees in the Irish Examiner Journalist of the Year Student Media Awards 2022. Photograph Moya Nolan

Irish Examiner political correspondent Aoife Moore presented two of the awards, and the paper’s political editor Daniel McConnell was also present.

Hosted by Oxygen.ie, the awards, known as the SMEDIAS, are seen as one of the most important dates in the student media calendar.

The awards have been running for 22 years and have seen prominent journalists such as Samantha Libreri (Editor of the Year, 2004), Sean Defoe (Radio Journalist of the Year, 2015) and Colm Flynn (TV Production of the Year, 2010) on the podium.

“They allow students to showcase their work in journalism, radio and TV production, broadcasting and writing to prominent figures from the Irish media industry to judge,” a spokeswoman said.

More in this section

Northern Ireland Troubles Troubles victims' families condemn UK Government's Northern Ireland legacy legislation
Garda Stock Teenage cyclist in serious condition following collision with truck in Galway
Historic deal allows military personnel to join trade union body Historic deal allows military personnel to join trade union body
<p>The strikes were estimated by the HSE to impact around 14,000 patients each day, with outpatient and in-patient treatments suspended across all public hospitals causing significant disruption. Picture: Brendan Gleeson</p>

Medical scientists cancel planned strike after labour court intervention

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices