Two in five significantly depressed in first phase of Covid-19 pandemic

Almost 40% of people reported clinically significant levels of depression in a survey conducted within the first three months of the Covid-19 pandemic, linked to disruption to wellbeing activities and social disconnection.

The finding is included in a new study carried out by researchers from the Department of Psychology at the University of Limerick and the School of Psychiatry at Coventry University, and which gathered the views of almost 500 people.

In what was the largest survey of its kind, the study contacted people aged 18 to 73 years about their experiences within those first three months of the pandemic here, with the authors stating the pandemic "provided an unprecedented situation where, not only detrimental physical health outcomes have been of grave concern, but also where the emotional distress associated with restrictive public health measures, lack of personal freedom, financial concerns, bereavement, among others, have exacerbated mental health issues, including depression".

Published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, the study outlined how, in a nationally representative sample, 39.5% of individuals reported clinical levels of depression, "evidencing the risk for mental health disorder onset in the current landscape".

The disruption to daily activities, including those typically associated with wellbeing, in the initial lockdown period was associated with the increased risk of reported depression among those surveyed.

It found younger people and those who said they had a previous history of mental health diagnoses reported higher levels of depressive symptoms.

"While the outlook in Ireland, at least, is promising, particularly with the increased rollout vaccination programmes, we are not yet in a ‘fully post-Covid’ world and mental health remains a priority in the current situation," it said.

"As we come out of lockdown and begin to ‘return to normality’ as public health restrictions ease, increased social interactions will occur as a form of naturalistic intervention. It would be expected that this would lead to increased feelings of connectedness and positively impact mental health, however, it may take considerable time for social interactions to return to pre-Covid levels, if it ever does."

It added that "group or socially based interventions that promote positive social interaction and support may provide mental health benefits as we enter an uncharted, post-Covid era".