Tractor run in aid of Cork GAA stalwart who broke his neck in fall

More than 400 vintage cars and tractors took part in a charity run at the weekend in aid of a Cork GAA stalwart who broke his neck last year.

Michael Cronin broke two vertebrae after he fell off a roof while working on a building site last November, a day before his 52nd birthday.

The father-of-two, from Bishopstown, Co Cork, is now paralysed from the shoulders down and will need round-the-clock care for the rest of his life.

His house will also have to be refurbished to accommodate his needs.

Such were his injuries that Mr Cronin couldn't use his diaphragm for a while, so he was on a ventilator for 10 weeks. He has since learned to breathe by himself, talk, and eat again.

The former construction foreman is three weeks into rehab at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

The fundraiser also featured an underage penalty shootout with Cork County senior footballers Seán Meehan and Anthony Casey.

One of the main sponsors for the event was local Fianna Fail TD, Michael Moynihan, who also took part in the tractor run with his daughter.

Suzanne Cronin, Michael Cronin’s sister-in-law, said: “Michael was delighted with the turn out.”

It was great for him to see so many friends and well-wishers turning out on the day.

“We are all so grateful for everyone who turned up.”

Earlier this year, and while he was still in Cork University Hospital, a large group of sports figures sent Michael Cronin messages via his friends or other members of the GAA to help him get through what friends say can be some “dark” days.

Those who sent messages included soccer legends, Paul McGrath, Jason McAteer, John Aldridge, Robbie Fowler, and rugby legend, Ronan O’Gara.

Messages also came in from Munster Rugby Club star, Jean Kleyn, and Liverpool goalkeeper, Caoimhin Kelleher.

Jason McAteer told him to "keep fighting [and] stay strong" while Ronan O'Gara told him "adversity causes some people to break, others break records. Be strong."

The tractor run in aid of Michael Cronin is one of many fundraising events being held to support the GAA stalwart. Picture: Neil Michael

Just four days after the accident, the U16 Bishopstown GAA football team — for which Mr Cronin was a coach and selector — played the Premier 2 county final and defeated Aghada.

His son Sean, the team's goalkeeper, captained the team.

Brian Cuthbert, former Cork senior football manager and now club chairman, Mr Cuthbert's brother Pat, who trains teams in Bishopstown GAA Club, and the club secretary Alan O'Sullivan, have started a support group for Mr Cronin.

The first of many fundraising events was #MatchesforMick, two days of matches for all teams in the club from U6 up to seniors, boys, girls, men and women, hurling and football, with teams from 15 GAA clubs over two days in March.

This coming Friday and Saturday sees more funds being raised from a golf classic being organised at Kanturk Golf Club.