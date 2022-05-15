Three injured in serious Galway crash

Three injured in serious Galway crash

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination but has since reopened to the public.

Sun, 15 May, 2022 - 14:30
Greg Murphy

Three men were injured in a single-car crash in Galway in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident happened on the R358 at Treanrevagh in Mountbellew shortly after 2am.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and a man, aged in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Galway where his injuries have been described as serious but non-life-threatening.

Two other men, one in his 30s and the other in his 20s, were also taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination but has since reopened to the public.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash, particularly any road users who may have dashcam footage from the scene at the time of the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Ballinasloe garda station on 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Northern Ireland Troubles Troubles victims' families condemn UK Government's Northern Ireland legacy legislation
Garda Stock Teenage cyclist in serious condition following collision with truck in Galway
Historic deal allows military personnel to join trade union body Historic deal allows military personnel to join trade union body
<p>The strikes were estimated by the HSE to impact around 14,000 patients each day, with outpatient and in-patient treatments suspended across all public hospitals causing significant disruption. Picture: Brendan Gleeson</p>

Medical scientists cancel planned strike after labour court intervention

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices