Three injured in serious Galway crash

Three men were injured in a single-car crash in Galway in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident happened on the R358 at Treanrevagh in Mountbellew shortly after 2am.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and a man, aged in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Galway where his injuries have been described as serious but non-life-threatening.

Two other men, one in his 30s and the other in his 20s, were also taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination but has since reopened to the public.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash, particularly any road users who may have dashcam footage from the scene at the time of the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Ballinasloe garda station on 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.