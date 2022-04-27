Three airlifted to safety after becoming stranded by rising tide in Dublin

A multi-agency response was carried out yesterday evening when emergency srvices were alerted to the incident at Sandymount shortly after 8pm. Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter

Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 10:00
Greg Murphy

Three people had to be airlifted to safety after becoming stranded by the rising tide in Dublin.

A multi-agency response was carried out yesterday evening when emergency services were alerted to the incident at Sandymount shortly after 8pm.

Gardaí, along with members of the Coast Guard as well as water rescue trained firefighters from the Dublin Fire Brigade brought the three people to safety.

According to gardaí the people did not need medical attention after being airlifted from the water.

