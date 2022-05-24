Teenage cyclist in serious condition following collision with truck in Galway

Teenage cyclist in serious condition following collision with truck in Galway

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station.

Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 13:26
Rebecca Laffan

A teenager is in a serious condition in hospital following a collision with a truck yesterday evening in Galway.

Gardaí attended the scene of the serious road traffic collision that occurred at Russellstown, Miltown, Tuam, Co Galway at around 5.30pm.

"Gardaí were alerted to a road traffic collision involving a bicycle and a truck," said a garda spokesperson.

"A male in his late teens (cyclist) was taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for his injuries. He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as serious."

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators which has since concluded and the road has reopened.

Gardaí in Tuam are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 708 40, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

Cyclist, 19, in critical condition following Cork city collision

More in this section

Garda stock Man, 50s, dies in steam roller collision in Monaghan
Coronavirus - Mon May 18, 2020 Revealed: First-time buyers need almost €80k income to get on property ladder
French ambassador: Neutrality will not stop Russia harming Ireland French ambassador: Neutrality will not stop Russia harming Ireland
Gardairoad safety
<p>Around 6,500 frontline military personnel are allowed the right of temporary association to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) pending an amendment of the Defence Amendment Act 1990 which will then allow PDForra's members permanent affiliation. File picture</p>

Historic deal allows military personnel to join trade union body

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices