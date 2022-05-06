Teenage boy driving tractor dies in Offaly 

Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 08:32
Rebecca Laffan

A teenage boy has died in Offaly after the tractor he was driving entered a deep drain.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal collision at Clonmore, Rhode, Co Offaly, shortly after 11pm last night.

The tractor left the road and entered a deep drain at Black Castle Bog, Clonmore.

"The driver of the tractor, a male aged in his teens, was fatally injured," said a Garda spokesperson.

"He was removed from the scene to Tullamore Hospital."

The road is currently closed at the scene for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

