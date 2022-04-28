Study shows large disparity in early school leavers between North and Republic

Early school leaving is two to three times higher in the North compared to the Republic, and students from more disadvantaged backgrounds are more likely to leave school early.

The finding is included in new research by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), the first study of its kind to compare North-South education and training systems.

How to tackle educational disadvantage and support students with special educational needs are among the challenges shared by both the Northern Irish and Irish education systems, identified by the ESRI as areas of potential collaboration. The proportion of 16- to 24-year-olds who leave school with at most a lower secondary qualification is 14% in the North, compared to 6% in the Republic.

Students from more disadvantaged backgrounds are also more likely to be early school leavers. The ESRI said academic selection, where students take tests at age 11 to determine which post-primary school they will attend, is most likely a factor.

The ESRI also pointed to the success of the DEIS programme in the Republic in retaining students in education. Stakeholders interviewed in both jurisdictions felt that further education is perceived as ‘second-best’ compared to higher education which may be detrimental in the long run in terms of the opportunities open to young people.

The research published on Thursday by the ESRI was conducted through a research partnership with the Shared Island Unit in the Department of the Taoiseach. It is the first report to systematically compare systems and outcomes in the two jurisdictions from primary to third level.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the research adds significantly to the understanding we have of how our education systems serve students and communities on the island.

"How we could learn from each other North and South on education delivery and reform; and how we can do more together to enhance educational experience and outcomes for all. I believe these need to be central concerns for how we work through the Good Friday Agreement in the time ahead," he said.