Q&A: Covid certs, vaccines, masks — what are the latest rules for travelling abroad?

The majority of Covid restrictions have largely disappeared in Ireland in the early part of the year.

Masks are no longer mandatory, hospitality has fully reopened and rules around self-isolation have eased.

Since early March, the use of digital Covid certificates has been stopped too.

But, as the summer rapidly approaches, many of us are thinking about going abroad and realising the rules are not the same everywhere.

In fact, just this week the European Parliament extended the use of digital Covid certificates for travel for the next 12 months.

Here is a brief breakdown of some of the travel rules at present. Bear in mind, though, some of these rules are changing regularly so it is best to double-check before you jet off.

So, what’s the story in the airport?

Masks are not mandatory in airport terminals, though they are recommended.

What about on the plane?

This depends on which airline you fly with, and where you are going.

For example, the Aer Lingus website states: “It is now mandatory for all passengers to wear a face mask or covering to fly with us unless you cannot do so for medical reasons, in which case you must present a medical certificate confirming this."

But, there are caveats: for the Aer Lingus flight from Manchester and the US, masks are optional. If travelling to Austria or Italy, you need a medical-grade FFP2 face mask, rather than a cloth mask. These can be bought in most pharmacies.

The advice from Ryanair is that masks should be worn at all times on its flights, and that they should be FFP2 on Italian, Austrian and German flights.

Ryanair adds: “On arrival, please keep your face mask on until you have left the airport terminal. Try to maintain social distancing as you pass through the airport and at the baggage carousel if you are collecting a bag.”

You have to wear masks at all times with the likes of Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad.

A good rule of thumb: pre-pandemic, many of us would skip over pre-flight emails from airlines. But now, they are worth reading for updates on rules. In the case of Aer Lingus, for example, the airline will prompt you to download a dedicated app on which you can upload travel documents before you fly.

Do I need an EU Covid cert?

As noted, the use of these certs has been extended for a year. Fine, right? Well, maybe.

The cert expires after nine months, or 270 days, so people who haven't received a jab of any sort since last summer may run into issues if travelling abroad. That would bring us right back to the start of August 2021.

If you have had Covid recently, you may be able to use a recovery cert instead, but only if this was a case confirmed by a PCR test, which has been complicated by Ireland's reliance on antigen tests.

So, put simply, if your last jab came in July or August 2021, and you have only had an antigen-confirmed case of the virus, you will either need a booster dose or a PCR test before travelling.

Of course, that PCR will need to be negative, or you won't be able to travel.

If you have had a booster, or have recovered, and have not yet received your digital Covid cert, then you should have a look at covidcertificateportal.gov.ie.

There is also a helpline on 1800 807 008 or +353 1 903 6437 from outside Ireland, which is open Monday to Friday 8.30am to 6.30pm.

Spain

To enter Spain from Ireland, you must have either an EU digital Covid certificate (including details of your booster dose) or fill in a form to manually enter the details of your vaccination, recovery, or diagnostic test certificate.

Your digital Covid cert is valid from completing the last dose of your vaccination schedule (either your second jab or booster jab) for a period of 270 days. For example, if you got your booster on November 1, your EU digital Covid cert is valid in Spain until July 29, 2022.

For those who have recovered from Covid, their recovery cert is valid in Spain for 180 days thereafter, while if you are opting for the test option, you need a PCR within 72 hours prior to departure or an antigen 24 hours prior.

Passengers going to Spain are also advised that they may undergo a health check at the first point of entry, which will include at least taking your temperature, checking your documents, and a visual assessment of your physical state of health.

Italy

From May 1, it was no longer required to fill out a passenger locator form to enter Italy, but the EU digital Covid cert is still required.

However, this can include vaccination certificate, recovery certificate, or negative molecular or antigen test, according to the Italian ministry for foreign affairs.

France

Proof of vaccination schedule is required upon entry, but additional tests are not.

For unvaccinated travellers, a negative test is required, while France still has a 'green' travel list so it is best to check if Ireland is on this.

A passenger locator form is required too and can be filled out before travel.

Germany

The advice in Germany says: “When entering Germany — regardless of where you came from or by which means of transport — proof of a negative Covid-19 test result, a full Covid-19 vaccination or recovery from a Covid-19 infection is required.”

Portugal

The advice is the same as above in Germany, and there is no requirement for a locator form currently.

USA

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has this advice for people travelling to the USA: “Fully vaccinated foreign citizens can enter the US if they provide proof of vaccination status and a negative Covid-19 test prior to boarding an airplane to the US.

“The negative Covid-19 result must be from a test taken no more than one day before travel to the US... Self-administered tests are not accepted.”

Passengers who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 90 days may present documentation showing proof of recovery as an alternative to meeting the negative test requirement.

Elsewhere

No matter where you’re going, the Department of Foreign Affairs has up-to-date travel advice on the country in question.

How am I supposed to keep track of all this?

Luckily, the EU has a specific site for all travel requirements within the block: https://reopen.europa.eu/en/

If travelling outside the EU, you will have to check local restrictions and requirements.