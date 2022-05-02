Couch surfing and sleeping in cars: the realities facing English language students in Ireland

In recent weeks, Paul has been staying with a person who saw his pleas on Facebook for somewhere to stay and who offered him a place for a few weeks, until he finds somewhere more permanent.
A spokesman for the Department of Further Education said: “This issue has not been raised with the department. The provision of English language education in Ireland is principally a private sector activity and the department does not have a role in accommodation for English language students.”
In 2019, the year prior to the pandemic, 17,217 such visas were granted.
Up to the end of March this year, there were 2,662 such visas granted.
Owner and director of the Atlas English language school in Dublin, Nico Dowling, says the accommodation issue is putting big pressure on the language schools this year.
He said a number of measures have been introduced with the objective of improving security of tenure for tenants under the Residential Tenancies Acts.
“This includes strengthened rent pressure zones that now cap rent increases at 2% per year when inflation is higher. Under the Residential Tenancies (Amendment) Act 2021, all new tenancies created on or after June 11, 2022, will become tenancies of unlimited duration after six consecutive months in occupation under the tenancy, without a valid notice of termination having been served.”