It is never too early to think about your child’s safety online.

To help you navigate the often choppy digital waters, and to ensure your child’s experiences online are as positive as they can be, CyberSafeKids has joined forces with the Irish Examiner and the National Parents Council to bring you this digital parenting guide.



Filled with practical tips and useful resources, it will help steer you in the right direction and give you confidence to support your children's online lives more effectively.



And remember, the most important thing you can do as a parent to guide your child safely is to develop a strong relationship with them, make sure you listen, and have regular conversations about what is happening in their digital lives.



