There is no 'one-size-fits-all' solution for dereliction

There is no “one-size-fits-all” fix for dereliction, the chief executive of Cork City Council has insisted as new figures show there are now 110 properties on the city’s derelict sites register (DSR) — the highest figure ever.

There are a further 61 properties in the process of being formally added to the DSR with the council actively engaged with more than 200 other properties, as part of a long and complex process which could lead to many more being added to the register.

The council says while the number of properties on the DSR is an important metric, it does not reflect the scale of work it is doing to tackle dereliction.

It has confirmed that officials are working on a portfolio of some 300 properties in total that have been identified as being at risk of falling into dereliction, or that have been lined up for inspection or reinspection.

The portfolio includes cases where the council has written to property owners instructing them to enhance the appearance of their buildings or sites.

And it includes properties where there is “engagement through the planning process” as well as properties which have been lined up for formal placement on the DSR.

However, that figure is still less than half the 700 or so properties that dereliction campaigners Frank O’Connor and Jude Sherry claim to have identified as derelict within a 2km of the city centre.

Council chief executive, Ann Doherty, told the December meeting of the city’s joint policing committee that the council is constantly working with property and landowners to try to bring vacant or derelict properties “back into productive use”.

But she said: “Unfortunately, one size doesn’t fit all and each derelict site on its own deserves the merit of being treated as an individual case.”

Her comments come at the end of another year of relentless focus on dereliction and vacancy against the backdrop of record homeless figures, and an ongoing housing crisis as a housing supply shortage, rising rents and a surge in Ukrainian refugees and international protection applicants add to the housing pressures.

In a written question, Sinn Féin Cllr Eolan Ryng asked that city officials would recognise that the current DSR doesn’t reflect the level of dereliction in the city because of the low number of sites on the register relative to visual dereliction.

In response, City Hall released figures which show there has been a steady ramping-up of activity in its derelict sites section over the last five years.

In early 2018, there were 75 sites on the DSR but by December 31, 2019, that figure had increased to 100. A total of 12 sites were also removed from the register during 2019, representing a removal rate of 12%.

“The number of properties on the derelict sites register is dynamic, with properties being added and removed from the register constantly,” council says.

By December 31, 2020, there were 95 properties on the DSR with eight sites removed that year, representing a removal rate of 8.4%.

As of December 31, 2021, there were 93 sites on the DSR, with 10 sites removed during the year, which saw the removal rate increase slightly to 11%.

The figures from January 1 to November 11, 2022 show how that level of activity has been maintained this year, with 53 files opened, and 25 sites added to the DSR in that period.

But because the register is dynamic, a total of 12 sites were removed from the register during that time — six in the second quarter and six in the final quarter of the year.

“The placement of a site on the DSR is not always a straightforward process, there are challenges when establishing ownership, working with site owners, dealing with difficult family or business circumstances,” the council said.

“Placement on the DSR is not the full metric involved when addressing issues surrounding dereliction.

“Cork City Council is actively working on a portfolio of 300 properties.

“These include the pipeline of properties for inspections or reinspection, notifications to property owners to enhance the appearance of their properties, engagement through the planning process or formally placing properties on the DSR.”

The figures also show that a total of 18 derelict site issues were resolved informally between January and November this year without the council having to formally declare the properties derelict.

Six properties were acquired by the council — the four adjoining properties on North Main St, which came to symbolise the city’s dereliction problem, and two on Barrack St with shared ownership links.

Councillors recently agreed to the disposal of the two properties on Barrack St to a private individual for redevelopment, but legal issues have delayed the disposal of the North Main St properties, again highlighting the complex and protracted nature of dealing with dereliction.

So with record numbers of derelict properties on the city’s DSR, surely the council is raking in derelict sites levies?

Not quite. The city’s JPC was told in December that of the €1.69m owed this year, just €265,000 has been collected.

New homes for long-term derelict site

Planning has been granted for new homes on a long-time derelict inner city site close to two of Cork’s historic treasures.

The decision by city council planners to approve the regeneration of 30 St Finbarr's Place, also known as Bennetts Hill, off Proby's Quay, has fuelled hope that the site, which has lain vacant for the best part of 20 years and which has been on and off the DSR during that time, will be brought back into productive use.

If acted upon, the planning could see the upgrading and extension of the existing dwelling, the Verger’s House, which is listed in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage as a detached three-bay two-storey house built in 1886, of regional significance, but which is in ruin, and the construction of six new homes.

The story of the site, in an architectural conservation area, in the shadow of the imposing walls of Elizabeth Fort on one side, and in the shadow of the soaring spires of St Fin Barre’s Cathedral on another, underlines the complexity of resolving dereliction in such sensitive and compact inner city sites.

The derelict Verger’s House sits on a large 1,000 sq m site on a pedestrianised lane facing the cathedral, just a few minutes walk from University College Cork and the city centre. The site adjoins a section of the western walls of Elizabeth Fort and is surrounded by a walled but overgrown garden.

In the heart of the city in a desirable area, it would seem to have everything going for it. But it has been on and off the DSR for almost 20 years.

Despite planning being granted for housing on the site almost 17 years ago, the site is vacant, surrounded by graffiti-covered hoarding, and the house's windows and doors are boarded up.

Documents in the planning file say the Verger’s House is in very poor condition, with damage from water ingress and vandalism, with much of the first floor collapsed.

A 2004 grant of planning to develop two houses on the site was never acted upon. In 2016, the council drew up a detailed development brief for the site to guide any potential development that may be considered.

The site was eventually sold, and then removed from the DSR in 2018 following an agreement that the new owner would remove the dereliction.

But a year passed, and then another, and another, and dereliction remained, prompting more complaints to council about the condition of the property, and about anti-social behaviour on the site.

The council opened a new file on the property in 2021 and the process of inspection, of ownership investigation, and of issuing legal correspondence started all over again.

There were hopes that the dereliction would finally be resolved when a development proposal for the site emerged late that year and pre-planning talks were held.

Because of its architectural significance, the council said any proposed development would need to incorporate the retention of the existing structure but that proposals for additional structures would be open for consideration.

A planning application was finally lodged just three days before Christmas last year for the refurbishment and extension of the existing dwelling and for the construction of six houses, with associated bicycle parking, with pedestrian access via an existing entrance off St Finbarr's Place.

However, it was deemed an “incomplete planning application”, it was invalidated on January 7, but a new application was submitted by the end of the month.

Planning documents describe it as “a highly sustainable residential infill opportunity”.

The site is located within a ‘Zone of Archaeological Potential’ but the documents show that extensive archaeological testing carried out in relation to a 2003 planning application uncovered no archaeological features and concluded that site development would not have a direct archaeological impact on either the cathedral or the fort.

The documents say the proposed development was designed with the heritage sensitivities and the 2016 city council development brief in mind, which identified the existing house’s relationship with the cathedral as a crucial factor in the design, and that any additional development on site “should be subservient to the house itself”.

But the planning file shows that planners had concerns about the proposed design, building height, and window treatment of the two dwellings facing on to the cathedral, suggesting that they “would be at odds with the prevailing architectural character” of the street, and would “not integrate or enhance the existing character of this architectural conservation area”.

They said the dwellings, as proposed, would not be “visually subservient” to the existing structure of the site and the applicant was requested to break up the “horizontal massing” of these dwellings.

The planners also had concerns about the proposed extension to the rear of the existing dwelling, which they said would result in “a visually dominant and bulky structure”, and with plans to lower a boundary wall and install railings.

Planners said this boundary treatment would be out of character with the “own door street frontage pattern” of development in the local area.

A submission from the Parochial Select Vestry of Saint Fin Barre’s Cathedral noted similar design issues and flagged the visual impact of development in the area on the cathedral, Library House and Elizabeth Fort.

But it added: “...we would also want to make it clear that we are in favour of development of this site, not least because having people living there will greatly enhance the 'street frontage' which has become the focus of serious anti-social behaviour in recent years. We also welcome the proposed renovation of what was to us in the past the Verger's House which has been derelict for a long time.”

In another submission on the file, the owners of a neighbouring property raised some important technical and engineering considerations but said “….we are generally very supportive of the nature and extent of the proposed development.

“The site has been in a state of dereliction for approximately 20 years and has been the source of considerable anti-social behaviour which has had a significant impact on the streetscape and on community life within this most historic area of the city.

“We are happy to see this derelict site being brought back into use, the extra activity will add to the vibrancy and safety of the area.”

The applicant’s planning consultants dealt with planners’ concerns and replied with further information and planning was granted with conditions in September. It remains to be seen if the work will go ahead.