Cop27 summit takes places this week in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Here is a selection of photos taken from this year's summit.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin talks to the media during the Cop27 summit at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Picture date: Monday November 7, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Cop27.
Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
King Charles III speaks with, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Cop26 President Alok Sharma (left) and Stella McCartney, during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, ahead of the Cop27 Summit. Picture date: Friday November 4, 2022.
Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Demonstrators take part in the Fridays for Future Scotland march through Glasgow ahead of the first anniversary of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture date: Friday October 28, 2022. PA Photo.
Picture: John Linton/PA Wire
A home is submerged in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. According to authorities three people were inside the home and were reported to have been rescued.
Picture: Stephanie Rojas/AP Photo
Demonstrators take part in the Fridays for Future Scotland march through Glasgow ahead of the first anniversary of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture date: Friday October 28, 2022. PA Photo.
Picture: John Linton/PA Wire
An activist demonstrates near the entrance of the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, during the COP27 climate summit opening, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 7, 2022.
Picture: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Alok Sharma, president of the COP26 climate summit, speaks at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
Picture: (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
World leaders listen as their counterparts give speeches during the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Picture: (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
Homes are surrounded by floodwaters in Sohbat Pur city, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Aug. 29, 2022. The devastation wreaked by floods in Pakistan this summer has intensified the debate over a question of climate justice: Do rich countries whose emissions are the main cause of climate change owe compensation to poor countries hit by climate change-fueled disasters?
Picture: Zahid Hussain, File/AP Photo
An installation drawing attention to waste made from plastic material is on display in the Green Zone of the U.N. COP27 Climate Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Picture: (AP Photo/Thomas Hartwell)
Activists from Extinction Rebellion locked to an oil barrel as they protest outside the offices of JP Morgan in Glasgow, a reprise of a protest they staged at last year's Cop26 summit in the city.
Picture :Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
A fire burning in Killarney National Park at the moment, Eagle's Nest, and much of the Park is under fire, currently, Killarney National Park and Wildlife Services, The Irish Air Corps , Kerry County Council Fire Department and Killarney Water Rescue Search and Recovery, have been dispatched to help contain the fire.
Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan
Demonstrators take part in the Fridays for Future Scotland march through Glasgow ahead of the first anniversary of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture date: Friday October 28, 2022. PA Photo.
Picture: John Linton/PA Wire
Demonstrators take part in the Fridays for Future Scotland march through Glasgow ahead of the first anniversary of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture date: Friday October 28, 2022. PA Photo.
Picture: John Linton/PA Wire
Demonstrators take part in the Fridays for Future Scotland march through Glasgow ahead of the first anniversary of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture date: Friday October 28, 2022. PA Photo.
Picture: John Linton/PA Wire
Ireland's Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheal Martin delivers a speech at the leaders summit of the COP27 climate conference at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of the same name, on November 8, 2022.
Picture: (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images
UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan arrives to deliver a speech on the second day of the COP27 climate conference at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of the same name, on November 7, 2022.
Picture: Joseph Eid/AFP via Getty Images
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, speaks during the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Picture: (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
