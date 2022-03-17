Cheltenham Festival 2022 in pictures
It has been a week of tantalising thrills and plenty of spills as one of the highlights of the horse racing calendar got back into its stride in style.
Weatherbys Champion Bumper Patrick Mullins celebrates with the winning connections.
PICTURE: INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Racegoers on day two of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England.
PICTURE: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Facile Vega, with Patrick Mullins up, on their way to winning the Weatherbys Champion Bumper on day two of the Cheltenham Racing Festival.
PICTURE: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Jockey Jonathan Moore after riding Cillians Charm in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper on day two of the Cheltenham Racing Festival
PICTURE: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Busselton, with JJ Slevin up, jumps in the Turners Novices' Chase on day three of the Cheltenham Racing.
PICTURE: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
DELTA WORK & Jack Kennedy (right) get the better of TIGER ROLL & Davy Russell (Left) to win the Glenfarclas Cross Country Race.
PICTURE: HEALY RACING
Energumene and Paul Townend win the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.
PICTURE: Healy Racing.
Horses from Gordon Elliott's stables on the gallops during day three of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.
PICTURE: David Davies/PA Wire
Horses from Gordon Elliott's stables on the gallops during day three of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.
PICTURE: David Davies/PA Wire
Jockey Davy Russel on Grand Roi after Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle during day two of the Cheltenham Festival.
PICTURE: Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Racegoers react during the Glenfarclas Chase during day two of the Cheltenham Festival.
PICTURE: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Plan Of Attack ridden by jockey Darragh O'Keeffe clear a fence during the Glenfarclas Chase on day two of the Cheltenham Festival
PICTURE: David Davies/PA Wire
Jockey Rachel Blackmore during day one of the Cheltenham Festival
PICTURE: Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Racegoers brave the weather during day two of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.
PICTURE: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.
Racegoers watch the action from the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase during day two of the Cheltenham Festival.
PICTURE: Steven Paston/PA Wire
Tommy and the Fuse perform during the evening entertainment on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.
PICTURE: Steven Paston/PA Wire
A general view of the parade ring at the end of day two of the Cheltenham Festival .
PICTURE: Steven Paston/PA Wire
Owner Michael O'Leary (centre) celebrates in the parade ring after winning the Glenfarclas Chase with Delta Work (left), alongside runner up Tiger Roll, during day two of the Cheltenham Festival.
PICTURE: Steven Paston/PA Wire
Rachel Blackmore on board Couer Sublime does well to steer away from faller Red Rookie at the last in the second race The Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Steeple Chase The Cheltenham Festival 2022.
PICTURE: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
Jockey PAUL TOWNEND gets a kiss from girlfriend Anna Poaletti after ENERGUMENE gave him Champion Chase success.
PICTURE: HEALY RACING
Jockey Rachael Blackmore celebrates after winning the Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy, on Honeysuckle, during day one of the Cheltenham Racing Festival
PICTURE: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
People make their way along the platform at Cheltenham station, where the special heritage steam express train service is taking race goers to the Cheltenham Festival on ladies day.
PICTURE: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Racegoers arrive on day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.
PICTURE: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Jade Holland Cooper (left) and Pixie Lott arrive on day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.
PICTURE: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Bookmakers set up their stalls amidst heavy fog prior to racing on day four of the Cheltenham Racing Festival
PICTURE: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Horses from Gordon Elliott's stables on the gallops during day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.
PICTURE: Tim Goode/PA Wire
A general view of racegoers during day three of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.
PICTURE: Steven Pastor/PA Wire
Rachael Blackmore onboard A Plus Tard celebrates winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase.
PICTURE: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
